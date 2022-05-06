Double-check those work emails, because Mercury retrograde spring 2022 is leaving plenty of room for miscommunication and coworker conflicts. Beginning May 10, the planetary backspin will be spending time in social butterfly Gemini and relationship-oriented Taurus, putting pressure in the office and throwing curveballs in our careers for the next three and a half weeks. In order to avoid workplace blunders, you’ll want to know how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s career.

For the first half of its backspin, Mercury will be in its native sign, Gemini, so the classic retrograde issues of misunderstandings and tech malfunctions apply. “We can expect the traditional Mercury retrograde themes of miscommunication and misinformation, faulty contracts and agreements, and malfunctions with any communication devices including your phone and computer, astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “It's a great time to back up your important files, change your passwords, and re-read any important documents so you don't gloss over critical details.”

The latter half of Mercury’s backspin is spent in material girl Taurus, which directly impacts your workplace and streams of income. “Mercury retrograde in Taurus can bring up issues with finances, career, health and confidence,” says Marquardt. Despite these obstacles, it’s a good idea to review your budget and spending habits. “Clean out any clutter in your home or office, and explore more alternative methods of self-care to keep you in a positive headspace,” Marquardt adds.

Spicing up the drama is an intense lunar eclipse in sultry and mysterious Scorpio on May 15, which can unveil workplace gossip and secrets. “As unexpected events and information come to light during this eclipse, Mercury retrograde will tap you into the things that were left unsaid,” explains Marquardt.

It’s also a good idea to be mindful of communication between coworkers. Astrologer Maressa Brown, who partnered with Microsoft to give tech advice during this pesky transit, advises taking “special care communicating with colleagues, whether verbally or written, to ensure you’re being clear and getting your point across.” Needless to say, double-check your emails, proofread all forms of communication, and don’t take everything you hear at face value right now.

Curious to know how Mercury’s backtrack will strike the workplace? Read on to find out how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s career and how to overcome the backspin blues.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think before you send that “Per my last email” email, Aries. When it comes to the workplace, it’s a good idea to slow down and bite your tongue. Otherwise, you might find yourself at the heels of a misunderstanding.

“When Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus, it'll highlight Aries' need for stability with career-related finances,” explains Marquardt. “You’ll be compelled to get your money and budget right, possibly revising your 401K investments or even revisiting a previous side hustle,” says Brown. That said, the backspin is a time to slow down and reflect, not for action. “Aries should avoid signing work-related contracts or going too crazy on work-related expenses right now,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you placing too much emphasis on your career as part of your identity, Taurus? Mercury retrograde is spinning in your area of self, highlighting some of the repressed feelings you’ve been having surrounding self-worth and confidence at work. It’s OK to take a personal day, take things slow, and practice positive affirmations especially if you’re lacking inspiration. “It's a great time to gain insight into how and why your external world has such a big impact on your inner worth,” says Marquardt.

“As Mercury retrogrades through Gemini, it will have Taurus wondering if they're making enough money to feel secure,” explains Marquardt. Looking for a change of scenery? It could be time to job hunt. “Freshen up your resume with Microsoft résumé assistant to ensure you’re prepared for any new opportunities that may arise,” Brown suggests.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Brace yourself for major existential vibes during Mercury retrograde, Gemini. While the heavenly body is backtracking in your native sign, it’s possible to get a sense of imposter syndrome. “You might feel like it’s tougher to express yourself and connect with higher-ups and colleagues — obviously, not ideal for this super-communicative sign — but also have an opportunity to go back to the drawing board in terms to gain more clarity around what you want to accomplish personally and professionally,” says Brown.

“Geminis will wonder if they fit in at the workplace, and as Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus, those thoughts could start to make them feel incredibly displaced,” Marquardt explains. These feelings of inadequacy may push you to look for a new job, but it’s best not to jump into anything right now. “A change of career might be in the stars soon, but the retrograde isn't a time for job-hopping — wait until Mercury is direct,” says Marquardt.

Mercury retrograde may introduce some important professional partnerships. “Notice the company you surround yourself with, and if a new band of collaborators comes into the picture, start carefully and quietly fostering that relationship,” explains Marquardt. “Keep this new social crew separate from your current colleagues and work friends.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re in for a smooth ride when it comes to your career, Cancer. That’s because Mars, ruler of impulses and determination, is firing up your tenth house of career, opening up opportunities at work. “The burst of Aries energy can manifest as a promotion, raise, or total change of career path,” explains Marquardt. While Mercury spends time in Gemini, you may feel extra clouded as it impacts your inner world. Ultimately, though, you could be in for a boost. “This period can be ideal for rethinking your schedule and ensuring that you’re caring for your inner, spiritual life as much as your external, work-related one,” says Marquardt.

Once Mercury reverses in Taurus, it’s a good idea to move in silence during the retrograde — the heavenly body is moving in your area of community and friendships, and your new opportunities may attract green-eyed colleagues. “Be sure to add break blocks to your Outlook calendar and set your status on Teams that you need a breather,” says Brown.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Workplace drama getting you down, Leo? Mercury retrograde is stirring up negative feelings, suppressed emotions, and ill-intentioned colleagues. Hiccups in your friendships and community may impact the way you see work or play a role in theatrics. Try not to give too much merit to your friends’ opinions, “otherwise you might start to devalue your career, which is actually experiencing huge growth over the next year thanks to the North Node in Taurus in Leo's 10th house of career,” Marquardt explains. “While Mercury moves backward through their career zone from May 22 to June 3, you’ll be nudged to revise big picture professional goals,” says Brown.

Channel the power of trailblazing Aries, which is stationed in Mars and firing up your house of philosophy. “This indicates there's a larger purpose in store for you, whether you're considering a change of career or not,” says Marquardt. To get clarity on these intentions, Brown suggests creating a career manifestation board in PowerPoint and setting it as your desktop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’re quick on your feet, Virgo, but Mercury retrograde is hitting the most public part of your chart, leaving you feeling extra naked. With Mercury spinning in areas of image and career, “There's some serious potential for slip-ups during big presentations,” says Marquardt. Be extra intentional when it comes to emails and work gatherings. Proofread all types of communication, especially social media.

“As Mercury retrograde moves into Taurus, any work problems that occurred might start to feel humbling, and you'll find a larger meaning,” explains Marquardt. You may question whether work is aligning with your personal philosophy. This may be especially the case during the full moon lunar eclipse in alluring Scorpio. “The eclipse may bring something to a head at work via e-mail or through an important conversation with a boss or colleague,” Marquardt adds. Keep a low profile right now to avoid a classic miscommunication — Brown suggests using Microsoft editor to make sure your decks and emails are as effective as possible.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Prepare for a complete transformation during Mercury Retrograde, Libra. “This spring’s Mercury retrograde, beginning on May 10, initially falls in the cardinal air sign’s higher learning and adventure zone, which could inspire them to have more deeply philosophical conversations with coworkers and go inward on how they can take their work life to the next level,” says Brown. You’re doing some serious soul searching, which can feel both inspiring and exhausting right now, especially during the lunar eclipse in Scorpio moving into your house of personal values. “Libras might be seeking out deeper purpose in their workplace as they struggle to reign in their value systems related to their chosen career path,” adds Marquardt.

“As Mercury moves into Taurus, Libras might start to consider passive income streams,” says Marquardt. It could be a great time to devise a plan to monetize a profitable skill, but best not to launch anything until Mercury is direct on June 3 — and you may encounter a business partner to help you along the way. “Libra is going to feel blessed by a work ally, with a lucky new one-on-one connection coming into the picture,” explains Marquardt. “Don't discount anyone new that you meet through your work pursuits, they might come in handy sooner than you realize.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Prepare for surprises and revelations during Mercury retrograde, Scorpio. Mercury’s backspin is bringing secrets and gossip up to the limelight, so it might be tempting to give into all the drama at work. The pressure will hit a fever pitch during the lunar eclipse in your native sign on May 15. “But Scorpios should keep their spidey senses on high alert right now, because even though the eclipse will bring unavoidable events to the surface, Mercury retrograde will have some caveats hidden underneath.”

Once Mercury enters Taurus, you may encounter some hiccups in your professional relationships. “Who do you trust at work, Scorpio? Keep your work-related desires and gossip under wraps as much as possible,” Marquardt says. Be extra soft and patient with your colleagues right now. “One-on-one efforts can lead to the best results — and bolster Scorpio’s bonds,” Brown says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Not only is there pressure in your work relationships, Sagittarius, but Mercury retrograde is throwing a wrench in your day-to-day structure, too. Your foundations may seem extra rocky and you may struggle with missing your alarms, forgetting deadlines, or scheduling conflicts. “Ask for clarity whenever you're unsure about a work conversation, even if it's seemingly harmless,” advises Marquardt. The smallest factual errors could spiral into major misunderstandings, causing tangible upheavals with your work colleagues.”

Your need for independence may stir up drama once Mercury retrogrades into Taurus. “Sagittarius isn't going to feel like they have control over their daily schedule, and they might feel like a taskmaster to their workplace authority figures right now,” Marquardt adds. Brown suggests using the delay function in Outlook “to give yourself time to step away and then come back to emails to make sure you really want to say that.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you’re encountering workplace monotony, blame it on Mercury’s backspin, Capricorn. The chatty planet is spinning in your sixth house of routine — so taking and giving orders will both feel extra frustrating right now. “Capricorns might start experiencing frustrating misalignments with people in the workplace,” explains Marquardt. “Standard protocols might start changing, and you might disagree with these changes.”

Things are heating up in your working relationships as Mercury moves into Taurus. What’s more, Mars enters brazen Aries in your house of origins, so you may feel extra compelled to lay low at home or take a well-deserved personal day. “This Mercury retrograde is all about finding more balance between putting their nose to the grindstone and living their lives,” says Brown. “If you can work from home during this retrograde, you might feel better about your job, while simultaneously developing a newfound love for your personal space away from work,” explains Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Grant yourself patience during Mercury retrograde, Aquarius. According to Marquardt, you’ll have a difficult time getting into the flow at work. “With Mercury reversing its course through Gemini, which rules Aquarius' fifth house of creative self-expression, Aquarius is going to feel drained of all passion when it comes to having fun with work right now.”

What’s more, you may experience turbulence in areas of public image and the workplace. The lunar eclipse in transformational Scorpio on May 15 strikes in your tenth house of career, unveiling changes and secrets. “There's an unsettling development at work in store, and it's probably going to make Aquarius extra tired especially once Mercury retrogrades into the fourth house of home and family,” explains Marquardt.

Use this time to slow down and pay attention to your inner world. Brown suggests tools like Microsoft’s focus assist or Teams’ ‘Do not disturb’ — “keep those notifications out of sight so you can focus on your most important priorities,” she says. Record the revelations, desires, and thoughts that come up for you. “As Mercury moves direct, you'll start seeing a lot of this inner work manifest into new creative pursuits that bring back your bliss again,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Besides a few technological hiccups here and there, Mercury retrograde will be a blip compared to the abundance coming your way, Pisces. The caveat is your commitment to bringing yourself back down to earth and staying focused on work. “If work isn't prioritized, then there may be some difficult conversations with colleagues or bosses when Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus in Pisces' third house of communication. Pisces is getting blessed in a big way right now, because Jupiter and Mars are heating up Pisces' money zone,” explains Marquardt.

Since Mercury is backtracking in your house of home, you may get distracted by your personal life. Though info about a career upgrade might come during the Scorpio eclipse, “Pisces will probably feel scattered as their home and personal life are demanding just as much attention as their work life,” Marquardt adds. Do your best to stay present and focused.