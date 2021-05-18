Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 18, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Things may feel stop and go today, as the moon in energizing Leo faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus and restrictive Saturn in Aquarius during the first half of the day. As a result, there could be lots of frustration and uncertainty in the air today. In dealing with this kind of a fixed sign fracas, the best way to move forward is slowly.

With the moon in fun-loving and creative Leo, we’re encouraged to stay present in the moment and make the most of the here and now. Over the course of the day, the moon teams up with love planet Venus and chatty Mercury in spontaneous Gemini. Together, this cosmic combo sends help our way by encouraging us to engage in activities, creative projects, and conversations that allow us to anchor ourselves in the moment and take things as they come.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be tempted to take a my-way-or-the-highway approach today but teamwork wins. Stressed about the future? Know that you create the future by doing the best you can with what you have today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling pressure today when it comes to work and family obligations. Maybe it’s time to drop some things from your plate or lean more on others. Your time is valuable, treat it as such.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to feel overwhelmed today, especially in terms of stress and anxiety. As such, look to ways to pamper yourself and take care of your well-being. Put yourself first.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling a bit like an outsider today, as you might find yourself on a different page from everyone else. That’s OK. Take some time out to enjoy your own company.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling the pull to move on from a stagnant professional situation or relationship. Know that you don’t have to settle as better things are on the horizon. Stay grounded in who you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like you’re doing everything but accomplishing nothing today as pending tasks pile up. Recognize that not everything requires immediate attention. Patience and persistence are the keys.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others today. Instead embrace your qualities that set you apart from the crowd. As long as you’re open to growth and learning, you can’t lose.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of seeking praise or validation from others today as you might not get it. Focus on affirming yourself instead. Recognize how loved and worthy you already are. Your existence is proof.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling opinionated today, but it might be best to keep some of your opinions under wraps. Focus more on listening and learning today. Others may have something to teach you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you haven’t quite yet hit a financial goal, you could be stressed today. However, try to be patient with yourself. With time, you can reach your goal. Know that what you have (or don’t) doesn’t define you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to be picky about how much time and energy you give to others today, as you don’t need unnecessary distractions. You’ve got bigger things to worry about — like your joy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be having some fears today as to whether your hard work is actually paying off. It is. Though it may take some time for you to see results. Stay optimistic. Talk to loved ones for encouragement.