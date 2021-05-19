Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 19, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today encourages us to look before we leap, as the moon shifts from fun-loving Leo into pragmatic Virgo by the late afternoon. Before the moon gets to Virgo though, the cosmos sends us a signal to slow down as the Leo moon faces off with Pluto in cautious Capricorn and the sun in sensible Taurus over the first chunk of the day. When it comes to getting what we want, we may need to hold out for it rather than seeking out immediate results or gratification.

Later in the day, when the moon moves to Virgo, the moon makes an opposition to expansive Jupiter in Pisces. While Jupiter in Pisces encourages us to be optimistic, the Virgo moon reminds us that we need to put in some work alongside our good expectations in order to see our expectations through. With love planet Venus in friendly Gemini teaming up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius by the late evening, we’re also reminded that two heads are better than one when it comes to fulfilling a dream or goal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might need to hold off on spending today, as you’re being encouraged to move smarter with your money. Discipline is needed now to move forward. If you need support, ask for it. It’ll arrive.

Be mindful of letting self-doubt get in your way today. You can get what you want when you recognize that you’re deserving of it. That said, don’t shy away from the spotlight. Flaunt what you’ve got.

You’re reminded not to let your fears or worries get the best of you today. Know that you have the smarts and the talents to succeed. You’re doing the work. Have faith that hard work will pay off.

Try not to waste too much time comparing yourself to others. How can you affirm yourself and your gifts instead? Hint: Use your words. While you might still have a ways to go, honor how far you’ve come.

If seeking approval or validation from others today, you might not get what you’re looking for. Know that the only person who can validate you is you. That said, a friend could gift you with some encouragement.

If you’ve been feeling tired or anxious, take the day to give yourself some extra love and pampering. You’re not alone. There are folks that want to support you, let them.

It might be time to step out of the spotlight for a while and take some time to rest and regroup. More of a work-life balance is needed. With love and romance, things are looking up.

You might need to strike a better balance between how much you give to others and how much you give back to yourself. It might be time to have a heart-to-heart conversatio with someone about boundaries.

You might have to work a little harder to tune out distractions today and focus on the tasks at hand. If you’re really struggling, it might be time to get an accountability partner.

If your mind feels heavy, you’re encouraged to seek out the people and things that lift your spirits. Be mindful of giving too much attention to things that zap you. Take care of you.

You might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by others today, making it necessary for you to pull back and take some time for yourself. It’s OK to be a little selfish now. The world can wait.

You might find that people are vying for your attention today, but be mindful of overextending yourself. For now, nourish the relationships that also nourish you. Reciprocity is key.