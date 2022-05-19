Here's Your Daily Horoscope For May 19, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 19, 2022.

The day’s cosmic weather allows us to gather ourselves and find our footing under a post-eclipse sky. The moon remains in grounded Capricorn while the sun is in stable Taurus, lending us some calm and steady energy to help us feel more anchored. The morning opens with a friendly meeting between the determined Taurus sun and powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which assists us in overcoming any blocks in our path. This Sun-Pluto aspect also encourages us to work on removing things, big or small, that affect our happiness or peace.

Later in the morning, the moon in Capricorn teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. Together, this planetary pair can be useful for coming up with fresh solutions for a wide range of problems. Mercury retrograde in brainy Gemini also steps in to help us solve a dilemma with a new approach when it meets up with the can-do spirit of Jupiter in Aries by later this evening.

There could be a few hiccups though when the moon in Capricorn faces off with passionate Venus in Aries in the late afternoon. While this this Moon-Venus aspect can be quite motivating, we’ll need to be mindful of valuing a quick fix or turnaround over the time and patience needed to pursue our goals.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to avoid agreeing to something if you haven’t had the chance to determine if the opportunity or undertaking is really for you. Sometimes it’s OK to wait until a better fit comes along.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of undermining your own confidence today, especially by worrying about what others may or may not be thinking about you. Your résumé speaks for itself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel overwhelmed by people today. If you can afford to steer clear of the crowds, do it. You’ll end up feeling a lot better by getting in the quiet time that you need now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might take pride in being able to show how independent and capable you are, but there’s no harm in getting support from others today. In fact, receiving help will get you to the finish line faster.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can make leaps and bounds with your career or a particular goal by being open to learning some new things. Perhaps it’s time to take on a mentor or sign up for some courses.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today encourages you to embrace your flaws, not just the things about yourself that you take pride in. You’ll find that you will feel more empowered as a result of choosing self-love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to over-compromise today. As such, you’re encouraged to stand your ground when necessary. Don’t stretch yourself thin by being too nice or accommodating.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to add or remove some things from your daily routine so you can improve your efficiency and well-being. Look to ways you can delegate tasks or partner up with others on them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to love and romance, take time to see if a potential partner’s values really aligns with yours. Don’t assume that they do. With money, try to be as practical as you can with it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some family stuff could have you annoyed or in your feelings. A little time and patience can help you with sorting things out. For now, be gentle with yourself and prioritize your happiness.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be a good time to toss or let some old things go if they’ve just been sitting around your home. Perhaps you might get creative and consider repurposing a few of them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A little self-reflection might be needed today. It’s possible that you’re having second thoughts about pursuing a specific goal. Take some time to get in touch with what you really want.

Want to learn more? Check out your May 2022 monthly horoscope.