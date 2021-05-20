Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a busy day with the moon in multiskilled Virgo and the confident sun entering industrious Gemini by the late afternoon. As a result, we might find ourselves in the mood to tackle multiple projects, meetings, and ideas. We can expect a creative burst of energy with the Virgo moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by midday.

With Gemini season officially kicking off, we might also find ourselves in the mood today to socialize and connect with others, including catching up on all the news and gossip of the day. However, with the Virgo moon facing off with love planet Venus in Gemini by the evening, we might find we’re feeling more critical or demanding than usual. If so, it might be best to be a little choosy about who and what gets our attention rather than spreading ourselves too thin. Look to the match-up between the Virgo moon and protective Mars in Cancer by late tonight to help us determine where our time and energy is best spent.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have so much going on today, so much, that you can easily get overwhelmed. Handling tasks in smaller steps can save you time and stress. Meanwhile, let your genius shine through.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your reputation is getting around and people like what they hear. An opportunity or offer could be presented to you as a result. Don’t be afraid to negotiate or ask for more. You don’t need to settle.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your star is on the rise now and with the kind of heights that you can reach, you need to make sure you have some solid footing. Take time to ground and nourish yourself. You have time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be nothing but nerves today. If so, try to remain focused on the things you have control over instead of what you don’t. Tending to your spiritual well-being can help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of thinking the grass is greener when it comes to your friends or peeers’ lives. Know that being grateful for what you have not only brings peace, it can also bring you more.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of trying to blend too far into the crowd today. Instead, look to ways that you can embrace and reflect the things that make you special. This is the key to your success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s something that you might be refusing to acknowledge because you’re worried about the outcome. However, by being honest or straightforward about the situation you can actually alleviate your worries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be dealing with some fears around letting something or someone go. That said, know that by letting go, you are creating space in your life for something much better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re more than capable of handling things on your own, but consider that you don’t always have to. In what ways can you stand to let people help or guide you? Don’t let pride get in your way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a timeline or a plan you’re sticking to, but you may need to be more flexible in order to keep stress at a minimum. Leave room for spontaneity. You might be pleasantly surprised.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In matters of the heart, you’re craving more closeness and intimacy. Let yourself be present to what you feel. It’s time to free yourself of the confines of the past and your fears.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving more alone time, but it could be possible that others are demanding much of you now. It’s OK to be picky about who gets access to you today. Protect your joy.