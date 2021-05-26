Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: May 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 26, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Change is in the air, thanks to today’s game-changing Lunar Eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius. As with the nature of eclipses, there’s a lot of stress in the air, too. The best way to deal with this turbulent astro weather is by leaning into Sagittarius’ energy and focusing on things that lift our spirits. With Jupiter, Sagittarius’ planetary ruler currently in soulful Pisces, there could be lots of tears to go around today, as many of us reach a cathartic turning point. Though tears are a good way to release pent-up stress. As such, Jupiter in Pisces calls for us to focus on our spiritual and emotional well-being, encouraging us to unplug and take the time out we need.

With the energizing sun in friendly Gemini and supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius, we’re also called to lean on others for support and/or offer support as needed. Under this Sagittarius eclipse, we could experience a crisis in faith at this time, but by recognizing that we’re not alone and have people that we can count on, it can help us with being more optimistic about what’s to come. Speaking of faith, it’ll be exactly what we need to navigate the changes this eclipse is bringing. At the same time, Gemini season reminds us to stay flexible and allow curiosity to guide us forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Now’s not the time to have it all figured out, Aries. Besides, that would ruin the fun of your journey. The sooner you accept that you’ll never really stop being a student, the sooner things will make sense.

You might be afraid to let something or someone go. Don’t let this thing you’re holding onto continue to block you from getting everything you want and then some. Ask for more.

A relationship or business partnership may be ending now. Though try not to be too broken up about it. Putting an end to an old contract helps you to keep the contract you’ve made with yourself.

Be mindful of letting fear or awfulizing get the best of you now. What seems like a curse (at first) is actually a blessing. Keep this in mind as you move forward. The universe has your back.

You’ve been learning some hard lessons about yourself and love. Rather than letting these experiences close your heart, why not take this wiser, more authentic version of yourself out for a spin?

It’s time to say goodbye to a residence, an old way of life, or worn out family dynamics. You need space to flourish and plant the seeds you want to grow. You’ll get that space when you decide to take it.

Today pushes you to pursue the things that are truly fulfilling. Be wary of things that are all sparkle and no substance. What’s meant for you might not arrive or look the way you think it will.

It’s time to look at the ways that you’ve been settling out of fear or a need for familiarity. Know that you’re worthy of having the happiness you seek. You just need to give yourself the space to get it.

Some extra rest may be needed, as you're pushed to slow down and put more thought into your well-being and actions. Know that being choosier doesn’t limit you, it just helps you get more of what you want.

Now's not the time for certainty. Now's the time for learning how to be present and go with the flow, even if the path forward isn't entirely clear. This is how faith works. This is how you move forward.

Focusing less on others gives you the time and energy to focus on what you have and what you want to grow. This is the work you're called to do. It’s time to shine your light, not dim it.

You could go in an entirely new direction career-wise, especially if you're looking for something that gives you more purpose and meaning. That said, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own.