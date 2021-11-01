Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 1, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 1, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a sleepy start with the moon in analytical Virgo opposing dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the early morning. However, by mid-morning we find our groove thanks to a productive meeting between the Virgo moon and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combination can help us in achieving our goals for the day as it provides us with the focus and determination needed.

That said, as the Virgo moon faces off with Venus in expansive Sagittarius, we could be tempted to take on one too many things, getting overwhelmed or disappointed with the results. The best way to navigate this energy is to lean into the force of the Virgo moon, which encourages us to be discerning about our choices and what we add to our to-do list. With Venus in Sagittarius, we’re encouraged to stick to the things that align most with our values.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

You can get a lot accomplished today with a meticulous and disciplined approach. Be mindful of taking too many shortcuts or cutting corners when it comes to your work.

Try to avoid using shopping as a way to boost your mood today as it might not be as satisfying as you would like. Instead, look to other things to bring you joy like a hobby or a creative project.

You like to be of help to others. Today, you’re encouraged to scale back a little on the helpfulness, especially if it’s taking away from what you need to do for yourself.

No matter how hard you try today, it might feel like a plan or project just won’t come together the way you want it. Look to someone knowledgeable for help or advice.

Try to avoid expecting instant results in working towards a goal. With practice and patience you’ll get where you want to be. And with romance, don’t invest more than someone else is investing.

You might be feeling a bit discontented today. If so, take it as a sign to put a little more energy or effort into yourself this afternoon. You deserve to be spoiled and to be a little selfish too.

You might not be feeling like the social butterfly that you usually are today. Give yourself permission to take a time out. You don’t always have to be on.

Avoid comparing yourself to your friends or peers. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and embrace your own path. What’s meant for you will always find you at exactly the right time.

Try not to promise more than you can deliver today because you might find tasks being more demanding or time-consuming than usual. Also, don’t shy away from asking for help or an extension.

In what ways can you be more open-minded today? Recognize that you don’t have to have all of the answers right now. You just need to be willing to explore, learn, and grow.

Be mindful of overdoing it with the credit cards or the shop now and pay later accounts as you could end up regretting it later. If there’s something you really want, save for it or hold out for a good deal.

Take care that you’re not taking too much on today in an effort to impress someone. You can actually get more things done by partnering with others rather than going it alone.