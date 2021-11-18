Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 18, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in grounded and pleasure-seeking Taurus today, but with the approaching lunar eclipse in Taurus, we might be feeling more worn out or on edge than usual. As such, we’re encouraged to seek out the spaces and activities that can help us with finding some peace of mind, especially as the moon and intuitive Mercury in Scorpio meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces during the first half of the day.

By the afternoon, we might find ourselves feeling agitated again as the Taurus moon gets into an opposition with Mercury in Scorpio, and faces off with over-the-top Jupiter in Aquarius by the late evening. On a positive note, this planetary pairing can help us identify where we may be too resistant to change, so we can do something about it. Meanwhile, as the moon meets up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, we’re encouraged not to put too much on our plate for now and take slow, deliberate steps in moving forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Shopping therapy might not be the best bet for you today, as you could spend more that you want or should. If you need to relax, put some downtime on your schedule.

You might be feeling moodier than usual, which could have you overreacting to what someone says or does. Do yourself a favor and take some time away from everyone. Find your peace.

If you get passed over for a job opportunity, try not to fret or get too discouraged. Another door is about to open for you. Trust that what’s meant for you will always be within your reach.

You might not have a great deal of patience today, specifically in terms of getting the outcome or results you want. Going with the flow rather than resisting it will help you.

Be mindful of saying yes to things that you aren’t 100% invested in, especially in terms of your professional life. Not everything that looks good on your résumé is good for you.

You might be tempted to offer helpful criticism or advice to someone today, but you may need to ask yourself if that advice is really warranted or welcome right now. Fall back a little.

You might need to have an uncomfortable but necessary conversation with someone about money. Trust that speaking up or discussing the situation will bring you peace of mind.

Instead of keeping things to yourself, where can you be more vocal in asking others for what you need? With love or romance, put yourself out there. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the result.

You’re called to listen to both your body and your intuition today. Why make life harder on yourself than necessary? If you need extra time to finish a project or make a decision, take it.

Love could surprise you as you’re called to open your heart and your mind when it comes to meeting someone new. Meanwhile, your creativity is your superpower. You’re unstoppable.

A home or family related matter could have you feeling stressed or under pressure. Remember, you can’t be everything to everyone. Step up however you can, but allow others to help you or step in.

If you’re feeling antsy about the future or being more in alignment with your dreams, how can you put more energy into a more doable or achievable goal? Start small and work from there.