Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 2, 2020

In this Nov. 2 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy is buzzing in the air today as we lead up to the 2020 Election, and the Moon stationing in chatty Gemini in the early morning is fueling the buzz, too. Though with communicative Mercury (Gemini's planetary ruler) still retrograde, we'll still need to be mindful of delays, hiccups, and misunderstandings when it comes to anything related to information, travel, and tech.

By the late afternoon, the Moon in Gemini teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which encourages us to share or seek out words and information that offers healing and encouragement. When the Moon teams up with love planet Venus in Libra by the evening, it's a great time for connecting with friends and folks that we enjoy. Under this Moon-Venus combo, it could also be a good time for brainstorming or working on a creative idea or project.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're in the mood for a good conversation and connecting with neighbors, siblings, or your friends could bring you what you need. Focus on words and information that nourishes you. Use your words to nourish others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be looking to treat yourself to something nice today. If you do, look for things that are both fun and functional. Financially, today could bring an opportunity or a gift. Your work pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If it's been a while since you've been in a feel-good mood, today brings some opportunity for joy and reprieve. Too, don't be surprised if you're feeling a boost in confidence. Celebrate what makes you special.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be feeling like being more behind the scenes than usual today, especially as you might not have a ton of energy. Spending time alone or with a few carefully chosen people could restore you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be looking for ways that you can get involved with your community today, making it a good day for volunteering your time or skillset to a good cause. Friends are a treasure today, so connect with them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You've got your eyes on your goals and ambitions today, and there's a possibility that an opportunity or some form of recognition could come through for you today. Don't play humble. You deserve this win.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Good vibes are bestowed on you today and as such, your homework is to enjoy and share those vibes as best as you can. You never know where you might find inspiration or who you might inspire.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If it's been a while since you and your partner have had some intimate time, today's a good day for it. Single? Now's the time for getting crystal clear on what you want in love. Financially, a blessing could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partnership and collaboration are favored now, so be open to offers you receive or show some initiative in making an offer of your own to someone. Meanwhile, a friend could call on you. Show them you care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

All eyes are on you today when it comes you and your track record, which could bring some fanfare your way or the chance to go after (and secure) something you've been wanting. Give yourself credit where it's due.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your spirits and your creative energy are high today, making it a good time to throw yourself into a hobby or a passion project. If anything, today reminds you just how talented you are. Run with that knowledge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family are in the spotlight today, and you're at your best when catching up with loved ones or cooling out at home. Money could be a bright spot for you as well. You can get what you want.

