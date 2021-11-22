Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 22, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

While happy-go-lucky Sagittarius season began yesterday, we might find ourselves feeling a bit moodier than usual today as the moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer. However, we can embody the best of the season by focusing on the positive and things that encourage a feel-good kind of vibe. Being generous and caring towards others is encouraged, too.

That feel-good energy will come in handy towards the late afternoon as the Cancer moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries. Under this Moon-Chiron aspect we can avoid getting into messy, emotional dramas by not taking things too personally or being defensive. Being brave enough to express our needs can also help when dealing with others, especially our loved ones. By late tonight, the mood lifts as the moon teams up with independent Uranus in Taurus, helping us to find the emotional objectivity or reset we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might find yourself deep in your feels today but this may be your cue to reach out to those you love. Don't bother trying to soldier through or keeping up appearances.

You don't need to know everything or to always be right. But you do need to be open to learning or adopting a fresh perspective. Where can you let your curiosity lead you today?

You’re pushed to better honor your worth and avoid discouraging yourself in going after what you want. Where do you need to stop comparing yourself to others and appreciate your gifts?

Be mindful of looking to others to validate you. You’re being called to stand out on your own and embrace your individuality today. The only approval you need is your own.

If you need to withdraw today, pay attention to that feeling. Though you may have lots on your plate, your homework is to prioritize your health and peace of mind. Don’t be a hero.

When it comes to getting something you've been hoping or wishing for, you should be able to find the help and resources you need when you least expect it. Don't be afraid to call in some favors.

It's time to make some decisions when it comes to your career. Doing so may require that you pay less attention to what people will think and more attention to what you need.

You’re pushed to detach a bit from focusing too hard on the future or an outcome. Your partner, friend, or someone you encounter today could offer you a more freeing outlook.

Be mindful of letting your ego get the best of you today. If you want to improve at something, now’s the time to switch up your approach. With love, vulnerability is a strength.

Teamwork is where it's at for you today as joining forces with others can help you to accomplish an important goal or getting the nourishment you need. Additionally, think about where can you be of support.

In what ways can you keep the good vibes and goodwill going around? Recognize that it doesn’t have to take a big gesture to do it. It’s the little things that count.

Give yourself some permission to indulge in your creativity today. You don’t have to monetize it or do it perfectly. All you need to do is allow yourself to have fun.