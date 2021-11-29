Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 29, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 29, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the holiday season fully underway, the spirit of giving back continues as the moon moves to cooperative Libra in the early morning. Over the course of the day, the Libra moon teams up with the sun and chatty Mercury in generous Sagittarius as well as supportive Saturn in Aquarius by the evening. Together, this planetary pairing encourages us to spread good vibes and consider the needs and feelings of others.

Meanwhile, active Mars in intuitive Scorpio spends most of the day alongside Neptune in compassionate Pisces. Under this Mars-Neptune combo, we’re called towards acts of kindness and empathy. At the same time, this cosmic combination can also be helpful for creative projects and plans. With our instincts being heightened under this transit, we’re called to follow our heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could have the right message or words of inspiration that someone needs to hear today. Do what you can to keep the positivity and the good energy going. Make someone laugh.

You could make someone’s day by organizing a Secret Santa gift exchange for your workplace or your local senior center. Your generosity can really make a difference.

You could turn a creative project into gold, especially if your goal is to inspire people or speak out against injustice. Bringing your idea to a podcast or social media could help you grow your audience.

If you have a little too much clutter around the house, consider donating items to a charity or a local family shelter. Volunteering at a community food bank is also a good thing to do.

If there’s something important to discuss with your partner or someone else with whom you share a close relationship, expect a productive conversation. Practice good listening skills.

A family member might want to spoil you or treat you to something nice today. If so, let them do it. Consider this another important lesson on the art of receiving.

You often spend a lot of time doing things to support others. Today, try and spend a little more time doing something that’s just for you. You get to decide how your day goes.

If you want to do something kind on behalf of others, this is a great time to make a donation.

A friend could call you for advice or assistance. Lend them a helping hand where you can. On another note, if you need additional time to complete a project or goal — take it.

You’re feeling called to give back. Consider donating to a good cause and having your employer match your gift, or contributing to your company’s workplace giving program.

You could find success with a community-based initiative or project, especially if you get hired for a position or you’re looking to get it funded. Your drive and eagerness to help pays off.

Someone could secretly put in a good word for you that leads to a promising opportunity or venture. Meanwhile, if you have a goal you’re working towards, have faith in what you can accomplish.