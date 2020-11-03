Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 3, 2020

In this Nov. 3 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy is buzzing today thanks to the Moon stationed in chatty Gemini and today also being the day of the U.S. Presidential Election. Though Mercury retrograde finally comes to an end, we may need to keep our wits about us when it comes to anything related to technology and information as Mercury gets his bearings. That said, the Gemini Moon does make a friendly match with go-getter Mars in Aries in the early afternoon, which is a perfect team for doing anything that requires working alongside others to get a desired outcome or result (much like an election).

Still, the confusion in the air remains thick as the Moon in Gemini squares off with foggy Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon. This is why we'll need to extend a lot of patience today to ourselves and others if we want to get things done. We'll also need to make sure we use the process of verification and fact-checking. On the flip side, this Moon-Neptune match-up can be helpful when it comes to decompressing from the stress or anxiety of the day. As such, we're called to not only seek out things that can provide a healthy distraction from all the buzz, we're called to make peace with uncertainty.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to decision-making today or entering into any agreements, do your research before giving a yay or nay. Too, be mindful of staying plugged into the news. Take a break.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be ready to make a financial investment of some sort, but don't let wishful thinking have you making a premature move. Meanwhile, if the future seems fuzzy, focus on what you can do right now.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today reminds you that you can't be all things to all people, so the best thing to do is be you. When it comes to your goals, you don't need to have everything all figured out. Practice going with the flow.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of pinning all of your hopes and dreams on a solo outcome, as you could be setting yourself up for a disappointment. Trust that's what's meant for you will find you, even if it takes a little while.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You love to be the life of the party and to come to the rescue for others. However, today asks that you be more selective with your time and energy today. Make your well-being a priority now.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling unsure about a business opportunity or alliance, trust what you're feeling and investigate. On another note, be wary of looking to others for validation. Own your power.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling a strange mix between hope and pessimism today. And it's important to make room for both of these sides of you, as you contain multitudes. Spend time with those that fuel you.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In matters of the heart, take care that you're not making someone out to be more than what they are. On a separate note, joy and creativity are therapeutic for you today. Go ahead and purge what you're feeling.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be eager to help others today, but try not to overcommit or overextend yourself. If you need some support, reach out to loved ones. Allow people to nurture you. Share joy where you can.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy for you to spin your wheels today with too many projects and things to do, but you're being pushed to take care of your mind and body. Be proactive about your getting the nourishment you need.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In terms of your talents, seek out opportunities that are in alignment with your worth. Don't think that you have to settle or take what you can get. That said, try not to let selfishness drive your decisions today.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling tender or nostalgic today, which is a sign to ramp up the self-care. At the same time, look to your family (chosen or blood) to lend you some comfort. Get all the love that you can.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Pisces.