Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 4, 2020

In this Nov. 4 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might be feeling some adrenal fatigue today as the Moon closes out her stay in super-busy Gemini. For some of us, when the Moon is in Gemini, our nervous system can kick into overdrive, leaving us feeling rather fried. Luckily, the Moon moves to tenderhearted Cancer by the late afternoon, which encourages us to dial back the action and tend to home and hearth, and our emotional needs.

Before the Moon moves home to Cancer, the Moon (while in Gemini) meets up with Mercury in Libra in the a.m., which can be good for meetings, follow-up, and talking to others about anything on our mind. Though under this Moon-Mercury meeting, we're called to be proactive in seeking out information and exchanges with others that's constructive and enjoyable. When the Moon in Gemini goes Void-of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) shortly after the Moon-Mercury meetup, we're encouraged to take a time out and chill. When the Moon gets to Cancer, connecting with family, spending some cozy time on the couch, or whipping up some comfort food could be in order.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Got a lot on your mind? Connect with your friends and talk it out. Too, a friend could need your ear today. Take time to really listen. If feeling tender or moody, take it as a cue to get some emotional nourishment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's a good day for tying up some loose ends with work rather than jumping into anything new. You might not have the focus needed for work anyway. That said, be protective of your mental energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do what brings you joy today. It's possible that you could find joy in an old hobby or reconnecting to a part of your childhood. If you've been wanting to treat yourself to something nice, you've got the green light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to be dealing with feelings of worry or anxiety today, which is why it's best to unplug for a bit and get the rest you need. You've got permission to be a little selfish today. Key up the self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get by with the help of your friends today, so don't hesitate to reach out. On a similar note, in what ways can you show up for your people? If feeling low-energy, don't try to push through it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there's been a delay around money or a work-related situation, that delay could come to an end now. On a separate note, if you've been feeling the itch to do something for your community, today's a good day.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If things have felt fuzzy for you, that fog should be clearing up now, which should give you clarity on the path forward that you need to take, especially pertaining to your career or a goal. Step into your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive an intuitive message or a flash of insight today that helps you to see something that you didn't before. It's also possible that this infomation gives you a shot of inspiration that you've been missing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been concerned about the future of a partnership, whether business or personal, things could get back on track today. Know that vulnerability is a strength as is releasing attachment to an outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to have an important conversation with a VIP today. If so, the conversation could go well. Today is about nourishing your relationships and making sure you're nourished in return.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a bit of a breakthrough today with a creative project or idea. At the same time, stay focused on the things that uplift and inspire you. That said, in what ways can you make this a regular practice?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot to offer today by way of energy and know that this is OK. Taking time out to sit with yourself or your thoughts might be just what you need. A creative project or hobby could be therapeutic.

