Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 9, 2021
The moon in Capricorn is a good time to ground yourself.
In this daily horoscope for November 9, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
The moon finishes out her stay in grounded Capricorn, helping us to find the stick-to-it-iveness we need to complete our goals or projects for the day ahead. That said, with the moon in Capricorn teaming up with soothing Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, we’re encouraged to start our morning off slow. While it can be a good time for handling our responsibilities and tending to business-related matters while the moon is in Capricorn, it’s also a good time to use the earthy energy to calm and anchor ourselves.
By the afternoon, the moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can help us with buckling down and focusing on the tasks at hand. This Moon-Pluto match-up is especially helpful for getting through anything that might be challenging or difficult. By late tonight, the moon leaves Capricorn for community-oriented and future-forward Aquarius. With the moon in Aquarius, we’re encouraged to connect with likeminded people and embrace the power of change.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re feeling confident about a career-related matter. There could be some sort of honor or recognition bestowed on you today. A promising job opportunity could also be yours.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could score the opportunity to put your ideas on a global stage — like with a speaking gig, a published piece, or a professional presentation. Be confident in yourself and your expertise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might discover that you can pay off a bill faster than expected, giving you a big sigh of relief. On another note, it might be time to check your bank statements for erroneous charges.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It’s not necessarily what you know, but who you know today, as there’s someone in your sphere that could help you with securing a position or opportunity. Call in some favors.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You can accomplish a great deal of work today but taking care of your health and well-being is just as important. Take some time to check-in with your body, and ask for support if needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Creative inspiration could grab you today, which could bode well whether it’s for a professional project or just for fun. Spend time with other creatives. Meanwhile, love looks good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re encouraged to start making space for new things to enter your life. Whether this means working on letting go of emotional issues from the past or physical stuff, it’s time. You’re ready.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t be surprised if you come up with some killer ideas today. These brainstorms could help you with creating opportunities for yourself or put yourself in front or the right people. Get social.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You could be entertaining a job or financial offer on the table right now. If it aligns with your values, go ahead and take it. At the same time, don’t shy away from asking for big money.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Try to be mindful today in terms of where you put your attention. Put focus on the things that inspire and encourage you. Spend time giving reverence to your body — it’s gotten you this far.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might find that you’re finally ready to move on from something, or someone, that you’ve been holding onto. Welcome this opportunity for renewal. Good things are coming in.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Talking to a trusted friend could be just what you need to get inspired or motivated. Sometimes, your friends can see the goodness in you that you can’t always see in yourself.