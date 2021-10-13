Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 13, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes her stay in hardnosed Capricorn, meeting up with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning. With this Moon-Pluto aspect opening up the day, we could find things feeling more intense or people being more demanding than we might like. At the same time, this cosmic combo pushes us to confront what we would rather avoid and persevere.

There is a bit of a bright spot in the day to look forward to as love planet Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius by the afternoon. If we’re in need of a little levity, this aspect encourages us to lean on our friends and our communities. With the moon also moving to Aquarius by the late afternoon, we’re also called to seek out anything that feels innovative and inspiring.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

You're encouraged to take a fresh approach when it comes to mapping out your future. In what ways can you be a little more flexible with a plan or a goal? A friend could offer guidance.

Your financial forecast looks promising, namely with respect to a career move or a work-related project. The power of negotiation will help you to score a good deal.

Two heads are better than one right now if you want to bring something that you’ve been envisioning to life. Be open to collaboration or constructive feedback.

This is a good time to focus on your mental well-being. If you’ve been working to improve this area, you could reach a milestone or breakthrough in your progress.

You may be moved to pour your heart out to a romantic interest today. If so, it could help you with fostering more trust or more of a connection in the relationship. Keep your heart open.

Take some time out to nourish yourself and your body. Meanwhile, look to your family (blood or chosen) to show up for you now, especially if you’ve been in need of some extra support.

A home or family-related issue could bring some uncomfortable feelings bubbling to the surface. Don’t stew in your them — express what you feel, then reclaim your joy.

You could receive some positive news today if you’ve been hoping to make repairs or an upgrade to your home or are looking for a new place to live. Both time and money are on your side.

Don’t think that you have to say yes to any opportunity that presents itself now, especially if they don’t align with your values. Better things are out there for you. Just wait and see.

Although it could take some extra effort in getting what you want, don’t second-guess that you’re deserving of it. What’s meant for you will always have a way of finding you.

Your heart could be heavy today, making it necessary for you to tend to your deeper needs. It’s time to be more disciplined with self-care. If you need some encouragement, look to a friend.

You're reminded that you’re on your own path for a reason. Utilize your gifts to make a difference. Don't let your fears get in your way — and don’t let humility get in the way either.