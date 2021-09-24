Here’s Your Horoscope For October 2021

We are constantly fascinated by what astrology says about our lives, whether it’s about which zodiac signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this October 2021 monthly horoscope, astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

At the start of the month, the new moon in Libra coincides with Pluto ending its retrograde in Capricorn on October 6. The blend of this energy brings new opportunities for us to take the lead in our relationships and to have the courage to be assertive to maintain social order. Following the new moon, Venus enters Sagittarius on October 7, bringing optimistic, abundant, and outgoing energy that could see us taking on an explorative and hopeful approach to love. Making new connections and bringing in more money is possible if we keep our eyes on the prize.

Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius on October 10, calling us to reflect on what we have learned about judgment and social justice this year. On October 17, Jupiter shifts back to its natural frequency when it completes its retrograde in Aquarius. This is great news if you’ve been feeling uninspired, unmotivated, or have been struggling to follow your intuition. This rejuvenating energy continues as Mercury ends its retrograde on October 19, bringing clarity in communication and flowing ideas.

The full moon in Aries on October 20 could bring dynamic and dramatic endings that feel closely aligned with our purpose. This will be great preparation for intimate and introspective Scorpio season, which kicks off on October 23, encouraging us to become more self-focused. This season calls us to focus on our deepest needs and desires rather than what the world wants from us. When Mars enters his home territory, Scorpio, on October 30, your drive, ambition, and impulsive urges to go after what you want will be hard to ignore.

Happy birthday, Scorpio!

Putting in the effort to make your partnerships work will pay off this month and could bring new heights to your relationships that you didn’t expect. Take every opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to your loved ones, but make sure that you aren’t overexerting yourself to prove to your boss or manager that you are hardworking and the right person for the job. As you step up and take the lead in your personal life, you could see your relationships getting more serious. Show your loved ones that they’re valued by taking their needs and ideas into consideration when decision-making.

Your health and well-being should never be put second to achievement! Make self-care and self-improvement your top priority, and pay attention to how your physical state impacts your state of mind. Doing this inner work can break down any negative attitudes and replace them with self-love. Releasing any self-doubt or insecurities now will allow you to aim higher in the future. Take your time with this process and make sure that you’re in a good space physically and mentally before taking on new challenges.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to get back out into the dating world, the time has finally come. Taking your love life seriously and focusing on the type of person you want to attract could bring new connections that develop quickly but are everything you were hoping for. Keeping up with your priorities, staying healthy, and maintaining your relationships may feel like a lot to navigate — but try not to let this put you off or deter you from making deeper commitments. Reach out for support when life gets overwhelming, and keep in mind that sacrifices may be necessary for things to run smoothly.

You may be coming to a final decision concerning your work and public life, which will allow you to close chapters and refocus your energy on your home and family. Pinpoint what makes life worth living for you and make that your priority. Quality time with your loved ones or even time spent relaxing at home will restore your energy. However, you could run into challenges if you let other people tell you where your focus should be, or how you should be spending your free time. Live life the way that you want to, even if it doesn’t align with what others are doing.

Get into the flow of your daily routine this month and appreciate the time and space between your accomplishments. Putting all your energy into the areas of your life that require you to communicate and share your ideas with others could lead to satisfying achievements of your long-held goals. Once you feel the spark of your creative energy, revisit any writing projects or responsibilities within your community that you’ve been putting off. Make sure that your motivations are healthy and that you’re working to meet your own standards to avoid overworking yourself.

New opportunities to make money or to grow your existing income will present themselves this month. Make sure that you’re reaching out and grabbing hold of every opportunity that comes your way. The hard work that you’ve been putting in will finally start to feel worth it as you begin to reap the rewards of your past investments. Consider whether you need to do inner work concerning accumulation and being too rigid with your assets. Whatever you give will be returned to you, so try not to see exchange or expenses as a loss.

Show up as your authentic self every day and take note of when you’re altering your behaviour, or suppressing aspects of yourself to please others. You’ll find that the people who love you for who you are feel closer to you as a result, thus deepening your connections. Nevertheless, there may be some people who are resistant to these changes, because they’ve gotten used to you agreeing with them rather than expressing opposing opinions. Stand your ground and honor your truth, even if that means causing temporary frictions.

Taking time to focus on your mental health and deepest needs this month will transform how you show up for yourself and others. The hardest part about this subconscious transformation will be integrating these changes into your everyday life. Can you be self-disciplined enough to call yourself out on unhealthy behaviour that doesn’t support the version of yourself that you’re becoming? Make one decision every day to do something different and reduce any internal pressures and mental strains that you’re experiencing. Living consciously in this way will help you to feel uplifted.

Your natural, magnetic energy will attract a lot of new faces this month. You may be feeling very much in your element. Try to use this energy to your advantage — network to gain further support in launching projects and ideas that you have. A looming pressure to financially achieve could be self-inflicted if you’re too focused on the end goal rather than the milestones. Mental adjustments may be needed to remember that you aren’t competing with anyone else. You will succeed in your own time.

A new career focus could take up most of your time this month. Working hard to achieve a new dream could bring a deep sense of purpose, but you may be called to consider whether you’re allowing your achievements and reputation to define you. Take some time to reflect on where your self-worth is stored and how this affects you on a personal level. You’ll find yourself making better decisions that are in closer alignment with who you are, rather than neglecting parts of yourself and your relationships to make money.

Deep changes to your values and beliefs will shift how you cast judgments and communicate with others. You may feel a jolt of responsibility to share your ideas, connect with new people, and inspire your friends. Try not to get carried away in this surge of attention — it’s OK to admit that you don’t have all the answers. You could see your ambitions changing, bringing new decisions to move and travel, return to education, or speak to new audiences. Step outside of your comfort zone to accelerate your growth and keep a level head.

You may experience a disconnect with your friends and community, as their confusion toward your beliefs and aspirations could make you feel unsupported. This could be a lesson that you have to follow your gut instincts, regardless of who doesn’t agree with you. You have more silent supporters than you realize, who will begin to emerge and offer you emotional and financial support on the sidelines. This will help you to achieve your material or financial goals. Sometimes it’s best to work hard in silence and let your success speak for itself.