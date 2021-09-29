October’s New Moon Is Libra’s Time To Shine

The October 2021 new moon is the first major lunation of the autumn season, and it’s here to help all zodiac signs embrace a harmonious fresh start in their lives. Rising in the skies on Oct. 6 in the balance-loving sign of Libra, this lunar moment brings us the cosmic motivation we need to maintain our equilibrium and stay on top of goals through this final fourth of the year. Everyone will experience this energy a little differently, so knowing how the October 2021 new moon will affect each zodiac sign can help you align with it in a more personalized way.

At the time of this lunation, we’ll have the sun, moon, Mars, and Mercury clustered together in air sign Libra, fully immersing us in themes of Libra season 2021 and bringing lots of opportunities in the realm of partnerships and commitments. Seeking symmetry in our lives will be extra important now, so we should use the new moon’s introspective energy to assess what parts of our hearts could use some harmonizing. As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, Libra energy teaches us value of diplomacy and cooperation — so if you want to open new doors within your close relationships or initiate new connections with others, now is a wonderful time to do so.

Because October’s new moon is auspiciously aligning with goal-oriented planet Mars, we’ll all feel extra motivated when it comes to setting personal intentions and going after what we want. The new moon also peaks on the same day that Pluto retrograde 2021 comes to an end, which amplifies the fresh-start energy of this cosmic moment and gives us some room to breath. However, thanks to Mercury retrograde (which will be raging on alongside this lunation), we’ll still want to be cautious and conscientious before charging forward on anything new. Channel Libra’s graceful and diplomatic energy by weighing the pros and cons before finalizing decisions and taking a more middle-of-the-road approach to your new moon plans.

Read on for your October 2021 new moon horoscopes so you know what to expect.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things are shifting in your closest relationships now, Aries. If you’re already in a committed relationship, this is a powerful time to turn over a new leaf with your partner and embark on a more aligned emotional journey together. If you’re single or dating, the new moon could bring an opportunity to commit to someone new (or at least get in touch with what qualities you want to commit to). Keep your heart open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your wellness routine could use some sprucing up alongside this seasonal shift, Taurus, so use the lunar energy to bring some healthy new habits in your life. If you’re inspired to incorporate a new workout into your week or create a more clear-cut schedule when it comes to setting work/life boundaries, this lunation will bring you the motivation you need to spring into action.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon is serving pure passion and romance for you, Gemini — so if you’re looking to dive into the dating scene and get your flirt on, now’s your chance. If you’re in a relationship, make an effort to re-light the spark with your partner by planning a flirty dress-up date night, doing something creatively stimulating together, or picking up a joint hobby that’ll bring you closer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Memories of the past may be swirling through your head and bringing up all sorts of long-buried emotions, Cancer — but now’s your chance to heal. This introspective lunar moment asks you to identify any parts of your emotional landscape that feel out of whack and give them some TLC. You’ll be able to move forward with more stability if you finally mend these old wounds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon will bring some exciting opportunities to rejuvenate your social calendar and bring a little more joy into your day-to-day life, Leo. Mercury may be retrograde, but that won’t stop you from connecting with people in an authentic way and communicating your creative ideas with clarity. Pay attention to any new connections that form now, as they could open doors for you down the road.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Time to balance that bank account, Virgo! This new moon is bringing you an exciting fresh start in the realm of your finances, so it’s a great time to plan out some future investments or create a realistic budget that actually suits your needs. New opportunities to make income may present themselves to you now, too, so keep your ear to the ground.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is all about you, Libra, so jump in the front seat and get ready to steer this new moon ship in the direction of your dreams. Instead of indulging your fear of failure or worrying about what others will think about your ambitions, focus on building up your confidence and shooting for the stars. This is your time to shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Rainbows shine brightest after a dark storm, so keep that in mind as you navigate the introspective and pensive energy of this new moon, Scorpio. Instead of distracting yourself with work projects or social plans, focus on listening to your inner voice and connecting with your spiritual side — even if that means spending this lunar moment in solitude. Some time alone will leave you feeling refreshed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon is inspiring you to get out there and connect with people, Sagittarius. You’re turning over a new leaf when it comes to your social circles, so you may find yourself taking the lead on making plans with your squad or even becoming acquainted with some new clubs or communities. Building a sense of camaraderie with others is an important way for you to connect with this lunar energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Exciting opportunities are cropping up when it comes to your career life, Capricorn — so get clear on which professional path you’d like to take. Whether this means starting a new project at your current job or making the switch to a different gig entirely, this new moon is all about letting your talents shine and giving your workflow a better balance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This optimistic new moon could prompt some major shifts when it comes to your beliefs, philosophies and the way you see the world, Aquarius. By stepping away from the swirl of chatter taking place in your daily life and listening solely to your own interests and values instead, you can give your own opinions a chance to form on a fresh slate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Libra season has been a deep and introspective journey so far, Pisces, but this new moon is getting even more intimate. You have a chance to set some important energetic boundaries within your relationships now and create more meaningful connections with the people you’re close to. Being clear about your expectations of people requires vulnerability, but it’ll ultimately create more harmonious connections.