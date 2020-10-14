Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 14, 2020

In this October 14 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon completes her stay in dedicated and thoughtful Virgo, which can help us with knocking out our to-do list for the day so we can relax later. With the Moon teaming up with multiple planets in hardworking Capricorn throughout the day, we get the extra oomph we need to follow through on projects and goals. However, with the Moon in Virgo being influenced by Mercury retrograde in Scorpio and kicking off the day in an opposition to confusing Neptune in Pisces, it's important that we stay flexible, move slowly, and avoid committing to new projects.

With Mars retrograde in enthusiastic Aries, agitating things, it could be difficult not to jump headfirst into situations (or our feelings), but the earthy energy in the air asks that we move with a measure of pragmatism and discernment. Meanwhile, as Virgo and Capricorn are signs that often seek to help and support others, we're encouraged to channel any restless energy we may be feeling into doing what we can to help people around us or those in need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could have a make-or-break moment with something you've been working on, especially if your heart isn't entirely in it. Stay dedicated to the things you're truly invested in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you've been working on a creative project, take some time out to get clear on the direction that you want to go. You might see things in a new light now. A conversation could bring insight as well. Stay open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If something has been weighing on you, today encourages you to take the steps necessary to care for your emotional health. One way to do this is by being protective of your time and energy. Lean on family.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The right conversation or the right connection could redirect you toward the right path today. On a similar note, is it time to find a social circle that better aligns with who you're becoming? Signs are pointing to yes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could have a financial win today, particularly if there's money owed to you. This could also be a good time for sharpening your skillset. Now's the time to go back to basics if you want to move forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you find yourself feeling good today, go with it. Tap into your creative energy or reconnect something that you love, including a friend, cousin, or a sibling. Make your joy your priority today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be feeling sluggish today, so avoid spreading yourself thin and overcommitting. Meanwhile, pay attention to your intuition now as it's spot on. Don't let fear get the best of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so connect with them. If feeling restless, take a look at what you can to help out your community or people in need. Be mindful of being busy for the sake of it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have a lot of eyes on you now, but you could be feeling some anxiety as to what people may be saying about you. As long as you know you're showing up and doing your best, have no fear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be considering ways that you can capitalize on your knowledge or expertise. But you could be feeling a bit wobbly on the direction to go. Just start moving. The path will become clear soon enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might not feel as confident as you'd like right now when it comes to sharing what you know. You can remedy this by both putting in the work and looking within for validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you're trying to get a plan off the ground, don't be shy about asking for what you want or feel like you have to take everything on yourself. Reach out.

