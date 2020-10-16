Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 16, 2020

In this October 16 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

A new moon usually marks a time for a fresh start and setting intentions for things we want to accomplish or manifest, but with today's New Moon in Libra under duress from planets in hardnosed Capricorn and aggressive Mars retrograde in Aries, today's new moon requires that we make some adjustments in moving forward rather than beginning anything brand new. Of course, with Mercury also retrograde, now's the time for reevaluation and reassessment.

For many of us, the Libra New Moon will require that we establish balance in our lives by releasing something we might think is significant to us and our happiness, but upon closer inspection, we realize it's not. Doing this might require confronting a deep seated fear, considering the needs of others before our own, or moving past limiting thinking or beliefs. However, we're reminded that we're not alone in doing this work. We're all in this together.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You love doing things on your own, but today might push you to admit that you need some help. Know that needing help is not a sign or failure or ineptitude. Actually, it's quite the boss thing to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you've been secretly dealing with anxiety, or ignoring how you really feel about something, today pushes you to take better care of your well-being by addressing your fears or deep-seated feelings. Air it out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Right now it's not about finding love, but recognizing that you can't lose or be devoid of what you already have. When you focus on what you love, including yourself, everything else just gravitates to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your goal isn't so much about hitting goals right now, but getting more comfortable with what it feels like to not be in a state of constant doing. This is a time to nourish and take care of you. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your confidence could be a little wobbly now because you don't feel as certain about yourself and what you know. Try to find solace in the unknown. Be open, be curious, but leave some things to unfold on their own.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be shying away from investing in something you're passionate about because you don't yet have a plan to make it work. Now's the time for cultivating that plan. You're the payoff that you've been looking for.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A family matter or home-related situation could have you stressed today. But be mindful of being too accommodating now as your best course of action is to put yourself first. A self-defining moment is near.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could have a lot on your mind today, though it's possible that you're making something out to be much larger than it is. Get into the habit of building your spiritual muscles, this will help you find the hope you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be mindful of comparing yourself and your progress to that of your peers today, as your path is different for a reason. Now's the time for staying true to your path rather than taking the easy way out. Stay the course.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It's important to take a step back and see how far you've come. That said, where do you need to extend some grace or support to help others get where you are? There's enough for everyone to thrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might seem that something you've been envisioning isn't coming together fast enough. Try not to focus too much on the negative. Change your narrative around what you believe is possible. You have options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others could be demanding more of you than you can afford to give. It's OK for you to say "no" if needed. It's time to be more mindful of who gets your energy and when. Cleanse your space and clear your mind.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Pisces.