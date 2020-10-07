Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 7, 2020

In this October 7 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in chatty and curious Gemini today, which should have both our brains and the internet buzzing. However there could be lots of surprising and even confusing information afoot today as the Moon squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon, followed by chatty Mercury in secretive Scorpio opposing unpredictable Uranus in Taurus a few hours later. As a result, it may be hard to follow the news of the day or easily run with the first thing that we hear. The best way to navigate the day is to move slowly and verify facts and figures accordingly.

On a lighter note, this planetary mashup can be good for creative inspiration or for doing anything that requires some innovation or out-of-the-box thinking. By the late evening, the Moon in Gemini teams up with assertive and enthusiastic Mars in Aries, which encourages us to team up with others to get things done and to speak up and out on matters that we've been holding too close to our chest.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be itching to make a financial decision or burn through some money today, but there's a good chance that you're not seeing things as you need to. Now's the time for practicing patience and discipline.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be feeling the urge to go above and beyond for your friends or those around you today, but you're reminded not to overextend yourself just for the sake of making others happy. What makes you happy?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be feeling confused in terms of the direction that you want to go, particularly when it comes to your career or your goals. Don't overthink it. You already have the answer. Trust what's in your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It could be easy to overidealize something or someone today, but your best bet is to see things as they are, not how you want them to be. In terms of your creativity though, you're on a roll. Work your magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When it comes to maintaining your friendships or your reputation, be mindful of letting guilt be the motivating factor in your decision-making today. Live by your values and you won't fail.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could receive some news today that could throw you for a loop or put a future goal in questionl; however, it's important that you don't feed the fear. You're being redirected toward something better suited for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have a plan that you're eager to bring to life, but you may be unsure of where to start. The path is fuzzy for reason. You need more time to hash it out and think more carefully about what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A love connection could catch you by surprise, but it may be best to pump the brakes a bit and take time to figure out if this person is in alignment with what you want. See past what's in front of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be easy to shirk off your responsibilities today, but before you renege on a commitment or blow someone off, know that doing the grown-up thing can save everyone (including you) time and a headache.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It could feel like you're all over the place today, which could make it nearly impossible to get anything done. Instead of trying to force things to happen or setting impossible goals, practice going with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

When it comes to your talents, make sure that those who want to work with you are properly compensating you for them. Don't think that you have to settle or take what you can get. Believe in yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be feeling tender or nostalgic today, making it necessary for you to ramp up the self-care. Try not to get trapped in the past. Family or a roommate could provide you with the support you need.

