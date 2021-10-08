Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 8, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 8, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might be feeling more angsty than usual today. One reason for this is because the confident sun meets up with assertive Mars in cooperative Libra early this morning, which highlights the spaces where we need better boundaries, fairness and equality, and less ego. At the same time, the moon is in brooding Scorpio, turning our emotions up tenfold.

The best way to handle the energy of the day is to put our focus on showing up for others while also recognizing when it’s OK to show up for ourselves. The meeting between the moon in Scorpio and compassionate Neptune in Pisces by late this evening encourages us towards kindness and caring for our emotional well-being. We’ll need to be mindful of being too obsessive or rigid as the Scorpio moon faces off with over-the-top Jupiter in Aquarius. Embracing change can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try to have more patience in dealing with your partner or other people today as you could be more irritable than usual. Look to ways that you can foster a win-win dynamic.

You’re in the zone with your schedule and your to-do list for the day. Just make sure you aren’t being resistant to getting the support that you need. Your job is not about being perfect.

Your creative energy is high today, helping you to regain the confidence you’ve been needing as of late. With this kind of magic behind you, don’t be surprised at what you can achieve.

A family member or roommate situation could make you reach your boiling point today. Where do you need to exercise your boundaries? Don’t feel guilty about putting your happiness first.

It might be a good idea to keep your opinions to yourself today, especially if you don’t have anything nice or helpful to say. Put that energy towards something that needs your attention.

You might see your money increasing now as you’re feeling motivated to pursue better opportunities or create them for yourself. Don’t discount your worth or your skills.

You’re more than capable of achieving your goals. However, you can only get where you want to go if you believe that your goals are worth accomplishing. Have more faith in yourself.

You might not have a ton of motivation or drive right now. This is not a bad thing. It’s better to wait for the right time to act on an idea or goal than to force something that’s not yet ready.

You may need to start getting into the habit of giving yourself more time to get things done, rather than rushing at the last minute or overpromising on what you can deliver. Go slow.

You have the chance to make some big career moves now. Though, you can’t do it all by yourself. Now’s the time to call in a team or some favors. People will show up for you.

You could make a big impression today at work or during an interview or presentation. Don’t undersell your knowledge or your gifts. You’ve gotten this far for a reason.

It might be time to move past your fears when it comes to going after something you’re really passionate about. Trust yourself and the path you feel called to.