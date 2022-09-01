Your Daily Horoscope For September 1, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 1, 2022.

The moon remains stationed in all-or-nothing Scorpio. During the days when la luna is in this passionate sign, motivation and determination increase. Today, there’s an extra helping of get-up-and-go. Industrious Mars in Gemini joins forces with inspiring Jupiter in Aries early this morning and will be together for most of the day.

However, as brainy Mercury is slowing down and decelerating plans and projects with it, today’s Mars-Jupiter aspect is best used for brainstorming and visualizing your next goal. This cosmic combo is also good for hosting events or engaging in activities centered on fun and learning.

By late tonight, the vibe shifts dramatically when the moon in Scorpio makes an opposition to unpredictable Uranus in Taurus. On the positive side, this planetary pairing can be helpful for breaking out of stagnation and doing something fresh or original. On the downside, this combo could trigger an upsetting turn of events. Either way, making and embracing fundamental change will be a theme.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There may be a matter to deal with that concerns your finances or your emotional well-being. Before you get stressed, know that you have options. Get in contact with someone who can help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re entering a partnership and there’s paperwork to sign or finalize, take as much time as you can to thoroughly go over it. Make sure you and the other party are actually on the same page.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t get too carried away with a new project before you’ve had the chance to complete some of the others you’ve got in the works. Think of where you are as a marathon, not a sprint.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Just because there may be an opportunity or offer on the table doesn’t mean you have to take it, specifically if you’re not excited about it. Trust that you’ll soon have better prospects within your reach.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to dwell on bad memories today. Take heart in knowing that there are brighter days ahead. Reach out to your friends for some hope and positivity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Perhaps it’s time to raise your rates or discuss a higher salary. Or, maybe you just want flowers for all your hard work. No matter the situation, it’s time to speak up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As tempting as it might be to say yes to everything, not everything is a valuable use of your time. Focus on things that require minimal commitment. Also, focus on fun.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing an activity that helps you work up a good sweat, like exercise or a steam bath, can be a helpful way of releasing negative emotions and stress. Let the garbage go.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let the romantic disappointments of the past stop you from enjoying your love life now. This time it can be different. On another note, some quality time with your BFF will put you in good spirits.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful about getting stuck on outcomes and thinking too hard about the future. How can you find enjoyment or pleasure in being in the present moment?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Learning new skills or techniques will help in strengthening your confidence. It might also help you with getting deeper in touch with the things that you’re most passionate about.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to pamper and nourish yourself as much as you can to today. Feast on some entertaining fare that helps you regain some hope or inspiration.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.