Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 14, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 14, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It might be hard to find some traction today, as the Sun in analytical Virgo makes a rare opposition to confusing Neptune in Pisces for much of the day. At the same time, the moon in freedom-loving Sagittarius faces off with picky Mars in Virgo, which could have us feeling like we’re all over the place. We get some cosmic support later in the morning, as the moon shifts into hardworking Capricorn. When the Capricorn moon meets up with Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio, we’re encouraged to throw our effort only into the things that matter most.

By the evening, our momentum is challenged again, as active Mars moves into judicious Libra, which asks us to weigh our options before moving forward or taking action. On a positive note, having Mars in Libra encourages us to act with the best interest of others in mind. Plans and projects can go smoother with the help of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re making progress with a goal, but take care that you’re not pushing yourself too hard. Consider partnering with others that can help you do some of the heavy lifting.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling uncertain about a love connection, be upfront about where your heart lies. It can help the relationship move forward, even if it means moving on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t second-guess yourself or your capabilities today. You have just as much right as anyone else to be where you are or who you are. For now, make your wellness the focus of the day.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling foggy about next steps, talking to the right person could give you the clarity and the encouragement you need. Meanwhile, love flourishes. Open your heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time for you to step up and secure a raise or extra money, especially if you’ve been doing lots of the work. You have the power of negotiation working on your behalf.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t allow the haters to weaken your confidence. It’s not about what anyone else thinks, especially when it comes to what they think of you. Stay affirmed in your worth.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is one of those times where indecision works on your behalf, as not everything requires your time and attention. You can make big strides forward but only if you’re choosey.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're reminded to embrace how worthy and valuable you are and to not let anyone else tell you different. Focus on what you want and then give it time to arrive.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While it may be tempting to take on a new project or opportunity, take care that you’re not saying yes just for the sake of it. Give yourself time to explore how you really feel about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways can you share what you have with others without giving up too much? The smallest act of kindness can go a long way. Let people know that you care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of get-up-and-go now, which is not necessarily a setback. Put your time and energy toward things you’re truly passionate about. The rest can wait.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can’t always be the one giving to others and not getting much in return. Today, you have the power to change that. Start calling in some favors. Ask for what you need. People will help.