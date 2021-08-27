Here’s Your Horoscope For September 2021

We are constantly fascinated by what astrology says about our lives, whether it’s about which zodiac signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this September 2021 monthly horoscope, astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

The cosmos is encouraging us to take control of our lives and to build reliable structures and routines, as the month opens with a divinely timed new moon in Virgo on September 6. This lunation grants all zodiac signs the opportunity to start from scratch. Adjusting your mental attitudes and refining your plans will help to ensure that you’re well prepared for the month ahead. On September 10, love planet Venus will enter deep and emotional Scorpio. This shift will impose a dynamic energy that will impact our relationships and finances. Here, Venus influences us to become more self-assertive and self-interested. Passion will soar and so will our will to financially achieve, making this a great month to shoot for success. Venus in Scorpio also reminds us to make sure that we’re investing our energy in what brings us true happiness, rather than power and recognition.

When Mars enters diplomatic Libra on September 14, we’ll be tested to practice patience and to compromise with others. Trials and tribulations that present themselves in our relationships act as reminders to collaborate rather than work independently to overcome struggles. Come September 20, the sentimental full “harvest” moon in dreamy Pisces will bring emotional endings that ask us to seek ultimate fulfilment from within ourselves. Everything in the shadows will be illuminated, from the things that are left unsaid to the people around us who do not wish us well.

Libra season will commence on September 22, marking the autumn equinox. This season urges us to come together and give thanks to the people who continuously love and support us. Working to be more compassionate, giving, and unifying will become a point of focus, especially when Mercury retrograde kicks off on September 27. This retrograde asks us to stall any major decisions, purchases, and judgments. Use this time to slow down and reflect on how you can dismantle your ideas surrounding beauty and perfectionism.

Happy birthday, Libra!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Give yourself a total wellness check-in. Unifying the body and mind will help you to show up in your day-to-day life with a healthier and refreshed commitment. A newly refined daily routine will support you in redirecting your helpful energies back toward yourself. In your romantic and platonic relationships, it may be harder for you and your partner to understand each other’s perspectives, or to connect on a mental and intuitive level. Allow yourself to trust and let others get to know you so that you can reinstall your faith in deep connections.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The world wants to see what you can do and create, but your perfectionism is holding you back from exercising your full potential. Similarly, being too specific about your desires may be holding you back in love. Give people the opportunity to surprise you. Tests of trust and loyalty could add pressure to your existing relationships, but it’s nothing you can’t handle with dedication and a little patience. If you’ve been holding onto grudges or resentments, it’s time to address and release them or let the person go if the friendship isn’t amendable.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling hesitant toward any changes in your home environment or familial relationships, as they project confusion and uncertainty onto other areas of your life. Career changes or redirections are within reach, but you must first put your faith in life and trust that everything unfolds the way it does for a reason. Changes close to home will allow you to shift your perspective on what achievement means to you. Focus your energy on creating the work-life balance that’s comfortable for you and know that the rest will fall into place.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you doing all that you can to achieve your dreams, or are you sticking to what’s expected? An adjustment to your perspective and daily routine may be needed to aid your progression toward any long-term goals. A pessimistic mindset will hold you back if you allow it to. You don’t have to be strictly linear and logical to make things happen — merging your heart and mind will bring you closer to peace and inner fulfilment this month. Keep a confident eye on the bigger picture of where you’re headed, especially when your new routine starts to get busy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing what’s best for you and your family will be a major priority of yours this month. Sacrifices may be necessary to ease any psychological burdens that you or your loved ones are facing now. If you feel compelled to take the lead with serious decision making, remind yourself that you have nothing to prove to anyone. Grounded and well-thought-out financial decisions may require another perspective. Do what’s right for you whilst simultaneously elevating others.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Self-development should be your primary focus this month, as you’re called to be more independent and assertive. This starts with an honest reflection on where you’re giving away your power and allowing external factors to determine your worth. When you choose yourself first, you’ll no longer feel as though you must prove to others why they should choose you as well. Focus on supporting your loved ones quietly and authentically, and you’ll find that your relationships transform for the better. You may decide to start a new chapter with a partner or call it quits.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Maintaining a good mental well-being will be the most important thing for you this month. Directing your energy inward will allow you to gain the strength needed to put an end to unhealthy work circumstances that have contributed to your stress. Make it a priority to dismantle unhealthy thought patterns that you’ve been harbouring, such as being overly critical of yourself. This will allow you to stop overworking and holding yourself to difficult standards, to prove to the people around you that you are capable and responsible.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may feel driven to chase new dreams that you hadn’t previously imagined for yourself this September. However, this could lead to feelings of confusion around how to fit your new goals into your life without taking attention away from your closest relationships. The accomplishment of a goal will boost your confidence in your ability to express yourself creatively. However, it may leave your loved ones feeling as though they’ve taken a back seat in your life as you prioritize friendships and networking. Seek a harmonious balance between time focused on yourself and time spent with others to avoid unexpected upsets.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Getting serious in your professional life will enable you to refine the work that you do and to produce better results that are noticed by many. Self-motivation is essential, as friends and social gatherings could financially distract you from your long-term goals. Vigorously chasing your dreams will boost your optimism. However, you must continue to check in with yourself. Make sure that you aren’t sacrificing your well-being to give to others or to make your dreams manifest faster.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your mental focus and concentration will support career gains this month. You’ll find yourself embarking on new journeys that will broaden your perspective, sharpen your intellect, and maybe even take you on a long-distance trip or vacation. You could be seeking to improve your public image so that others can acknowledge how far you’ve come and all that you’ve accomplished. Remember that you can spread your time evenly between work and your social life and still progress on your upward climb.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be thinking a lot about the future and where you have gone wrong in the past. Release any memories that have kept you in a pessimistic loop, as they will block your ability to see what truly matters in the present moment. You may even want to let go of values and material possessions that are also tied to past events. Once you have demonstrated your commitment and willingness to invest in a better future, you’ll experience a change in your outlook that supports you in creating new foundations for yourself.

Margaret Flatley

New ideas about love, collaboration, and what you want in a partner could cause disruptions to your existing relationships. As things get rocky, your impatience may lead you on a search for deeper meaning as to why things are currently disconnected. Make sure that you are having open and honest conversations, and are voicing your concerns with the right people, rather than holding it all in. Developing a greater awareness of your personal needs will bring clarity on how to move forward in your partnerships.