Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 16, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves to quirky Aquarius late this morning, putting the focus on community and friendship. Under the Aquarius moon, it’s a good time to reach out and connect with people for business and otherwise. By the afternoon, the Aquarius moon meets up with Mars in cooperative Libra, which encourages the collective to partner up with others to accomplish our tasks for the day. The extra helping hands could be a game-changer.

By the late evening, the sun in hardworking Virgo meets up with powerful Pluto in committed Capricorn. Together, this is a magic combo for anyone in need of a burst of motivation. At the same time, this Sun-Pluto combo can pave the way for healing at the physical and mental level by encouraging us to take better care of ourselves and simply our lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

In what way can you show up for your community or people in need today? Donating to a food bank, volunteering with a community garden, or helping the elderly can go a long way.

You’re called to take the initiative at work today, as it could help you with uncovering a new opportunity for yourself. At the very least, you can expect some recognition.

You’re encouraged to take a risk with a passion or a hobby today, as it could bring in some extra income. In matters of the heart, remain open to love and it will find you.

It’s a good time for a home organization project or putting things you no longer need up for sale. Clearing out the old stuff can do wonders for improving your mood.

If there’s a call or appointment that you’ve been needing to make, now’s the time to reach out and connect, especially if it involves your well-being or finances.

You’ve got the talent and charisma to make a big impression on others today. This could help you with securing a new job or client. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.

Your light is hard to dim today. Be bold and let it shine, as you never know who’s watching. On that same note, a secret admirer could make themselves known today. Welcome the attention.

It's time to pull inward and take care of yourself for a change. If you’ve been having a hard time letting something or someone go, that could change today.

Your words speak volumes today, so make sure that what you're sharing or posting with others are words that can help, comfort, or inspire. Be open to the input of others.

If there’s a opportunity or a position that you want, shoot your shot. There’s a solid chance that you’ll receive a solid yes.

Stand by what you believe in, Aquarius, as remaining true to yourself is what will lead you toward success. If in doubt, let your intuition be your guide.

Spending time on your own is more restful for you than being around too many people today. If you need to connect, make sure it’s with folks who fill your cup.