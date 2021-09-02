Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 2, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in moody Cancer today, which could have us running a gamut of moods too, especially as the moon faces off with pleasure-seeking Venus in Libra by the evening. Meanwhile, Mars in industrious Virgo is in an all-day opposition to confusing Neptune in Pisces, which brings a disorienting and draining energy to the table. The best way to navigate the temperamental vibes in the air today is to try to do as little as possible, making rest and emotional nourishment the focus.

With the Cancer moon meeting up with Neptune in Pisces and Mars in Virgo by the late evening, we’re encouraged to go to bed early or engage in soothing and meditative activities that can help us to wind down and relax. We might even consider revisiting some nostalgic TV or music that can help with boosting our mood. Time spent connecting to loved ones could also help with alleviating any anxiety or heaviness that we may be feeling.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If things aren’t coming together today, there’s no sense in trying to force it. Take some time to regroup. A nap could be just what you need. Revisit the task later.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might realize that you’re not as enthusiastic about something or someone as you thought. That’s perfectly fine, as you shouldn’t invest in something you’re not fully sure about.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be a job or career opportunity on the table. If it doesn’t feel like the right fit for you, let it go. Trust that something better for you will come along.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to take a social media break or steer clear of online drama, as it could be more draining than usual. Try to give more attention to things that feed your soul.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of making a financial decision in a rush. Think on it or wait for more details. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling sad about something you don’t have, gratitude can cheer you up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you want to avoid being overwhelmed or burned out today, put “no” in your vocabulary. Allow others to take care of themselves for a change. Love them from afar.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have anything to prove. Keep this in mind today if you find yourself going overboard trying to win people over or keep them happy. Let your track record speak for itself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have talent, Scorpio. There’s no need for you to underestimate that or compare yourself to others. When you stand tall in who you are, the right people and opportunities will come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to make amends for something you did, but it won’t help to beat yourself up about it or run away from the responsibility. Confront the issue head on so you can move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be dealing with a bad case of brain fog today. If so, you don’t need to take everything on by yourself. Enlist the support of a friend to help you tackle the situation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be wary of signing on for a job or task without being clear on the compensation you’re receiving or the investment that you’re making. Don’t sell yourself short.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have to deal with someone’s rude or pushy behavior today. If removing yourself from the situation doesn’t help you out, let them know exactly where you stand.