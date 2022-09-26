Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 26, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 26, 2022.

Coming fresh off of yesterday’s New Moon in Libra, the sun and moon are still stationed in the sign of partnership and reciprocity, keeping the focus on relationships. With charming Venus still in thoughtful Virgo, you might be moved to do something kind for others as well as for yourself. There’s also a lovely aspect between the sun in Libra and Jupiter in Aries that encourages warmth and generosity.

Since Mercury is still retrograde in Virgo and meets up with Venus later this afternoon, it’s an excellent time for reconnection. If you’re hoping to reach out to someone from your past or follow up on an important matter, today’s friendly cosmic weather encourages you to send that email or pick up the phone. Mars in communicative Gemini also steps in later this evening to keep the conversation flowing.

Your inbox might need some organizing. Check and see if there’s any important messages that have slipped past you.

If you missed your chance the first time, you could get a second shot at an opportunity. Be confident in yourself.

Put some extra care into to the words you tell yourself. How can you be more loving or encouraging?

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping, perhaps try using a sleep app or listening to a relaxing audiobook.

Someone has helpful advice to share with you. It could be the words you need to hear to keep pushing forward.

If there’s something you need, expect the universe to conspire in your favor today. You are loved.

Rest and renewal are on the agenda today. Get some extra sleep if you can. Engage with your spiritual practice.

Talk to someone that’s supportive, or at the very least, someone that knows how to make you laugh. It will lift you up.

If you haven’t heard back on a job application or career matter, now’s the time to follow up. You might get some good news.

You’re reminded that when one door closes, another opens. If a plan fell through, expect to presented with another opportunity or option.

Embrace imperfections as well as your gifts. Being true to yourself helps you to align with the right opportunities at the right time.

You’ve got people in your corner rooting for you. Expect help or support to arrive when you need it.

