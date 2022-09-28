Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 28, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 28, 2022.

The moon is in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which could ramp up your desire to pursue a goal or tackle everything on your to-do list. With Mars, Scorpio’s planetary ruler, currently in multifaceted Gemini, it can be easy to get scattered by doing one too many tasks. The good news is that Mars teams up with levelheaded Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you stay on track and get things done. Working with a team can also be a useful approach.

If you find yourself feeling more moody than ambitious under the Scorpio moon, this can be a good time to lean on the support of friends or your community. Saturn’s stay in group-oriented Aquarius is a reminder that we’re all in this together.

A friend could use some words of encouragement. Reach out to them. Additionally, don’t be too proud to ask for the help you need.

You might be very happy with the news you receive today about money or work. Take it as a sign that you’re making progress.

You may be feeling quite confident in yourself today. Show folks what you can do.

Pay some attention to the spiritual side of your life. It will help you feel more optimistic about the future.

You could be presented with an opportunity for an exciting new partnership. Go for it!

People may be buzzing about you today as it looks like you’ve made quite an impression. Keep shining.

Stick to your principles. When you’re right about something, you’re right.

Take some time to nurture yourself today. Honor your own boundaries.

A conversation is needed to clear the air and get you and someone else on the same page. Open up the lines of communication.

It’s a good time to do some budgeting or business planning today. You’re not far from reaching your goals.

You stand out because of your creativity and your unique way of doing things. Don’t shrink yourself.

You’re being given the chance to let go of something from the past. You’re ready to move forward.

