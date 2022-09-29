Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 29, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 29, 2022.

The moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio, turning the intensity in the air way up. If you’re feeling moody or stressed, you’re not alone. Early this morning, la luna will be caught in a nasty showdown between unstable Uranus in Taurus and gloomy Saturn in Aquarius. That signals quite a challenging day ahead.

However, that tension will begin to subside towards midday, providing an opportunity to regroup and move on. With Venus now at home in partnership-oriented Libra, cooperation, love, and mutual care are the keys to getting over any hurdles that today might present. Venus in Libra also reminds us to take time to out to appreciate the beauty around us.

Consider the ways you can give back or show up for someone you love. Pay it forward and it will come back to you.

Be careful of overworking yourself today. Keep it simple.

If you’re having a tough day, seek out some joy. Share a laugh with someone. Give yourself a little room to play.

Connecting with someone you care about puts you in a feel-good mood. Fill yourself up with love.

If it’s been a while since you’ve had an opportunity to organize or declutter, now’s a good time. Meanwhile, talking about something difficult makes it easier to handle.

Your financial situation is improving. If you’re currently in need, some help is on the way.

If you’re in a position to donate to a good cause, extend some generosity. (Here’s how to help residents of Florida and Cuba who are currently being affected by Hurricane Ian.) On a separate note, if you’re not feeling too confident, nourish yourself with self-love.

You’re reminded that you’re loved and supported. Stay connected to your community.

You might be feeling a bit rundown today. Go slowly if you need to.

At first, it might seem like something you want won’t happen. However, the universe is conspiring in your favor.

Change is necessary for your growth. Keep learning and evolving.

Don’t be afraid to speak up and say what’s on your mind. People will appreciate your honesty.

