Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 17, 2020

In this September 17 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's an auspicious day for implementing well-thought out plans and initiating carefully crafted projects thanks to today's New Moon in hardworking and detailed-oriented Virgo at 7 a.m. ET. Before the new moon arrives, the day begins with a face-off between Mercury in creative Libra and Jupiter in ambitious Capricorn, which pushes us to think big.

However, with active Mars retrograde in headstrong Aries and the Sun and Moon in Virgo teaming up with multiple planets in Capricorn (including tough Saturn), we're called to exercise patience, determination, and precision in getting plans or ideas off the ground. The New Moon in Virgo reminds us that if we want to see change or progress, we can't afford to give up or take a half-hearted approach.

By the mid-afternoon, the Moon moves into partnership-oriented Libra. Following on the heels of the new moon, the Moon in Libra encourages us to team up and partner with others in achieving our goals and do what we can to return the favor. At the same time, the Libra Moon also encourages us to tend to our important relationships with the attention, care, and follow-up they need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's time to put your heart and and your effort into something that truly matters to you, whether it's pursuing an important goal, better caring for your well-being, or helping to make the world better. Teamwork helps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It's time to move forward with a creative project or something you're passionate about, especially if it's something that feels authentic to who you are. Don't second-guess yourself. Just be willing to do the work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you've been considering a move, upgrading your living space, or making an addition to your family, you've got the green light. Overall, you're reminded how much you can do when you're confident you can do it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have ideas, words, or images that you want to share with others and it seems the world is ready for your unique take. Initiate the meetings and conversations you want to have. Take on a mentor. Trust your voice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your financial picture can improve now, especially when you're willing to put in the patience and discipline to get what you want. That said, know your worth and start asking for exactly that. You can have it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You get the opportunity you need to take yourself in a new direction so long as you know that the focus is on you right now and no one else. How will you best show up for yourself now? Hint: you deserve happiness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today could bring you an emotional catharsis. Take it as a cue to seek out the emotional care and spiritual nourishment that you need. Recognize that anything fading from your life is to help usher in something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're pushed to keep your eyes on all the good things that can happen for you, because there's a strong chance they can, especially when you have the right mindset. Be the change you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can take yourself to new heights now as long as you keep your sights solely on your target. Being specific and dedicated in your approach brings success. As you receive make sure to give back too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You've got luck on your side today, and it's possible that you could get steps closer to bringing something you've been in envisioning to life, or at the very least, your optimism could be renewed. Expect good things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today could feel like a rebirth of sorts, perhaps on an emotional or a financial level. Either way, you've come to realize what's truly important to you and you're ready to give it your all to get that. Reach for the sky.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could experience a significant turning point with a partnership or a relationship that will help you in realizing a dream or a goal. If entering a new partnership or agreement, read the fine print.

