In this September 8 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today offers us a chance to work and to play with the Moon starting the day off stationed in hardworking and grounded Taurus and then moving into carefree and bubbly Gemini by the late afternoon. In the morning, the Taurus Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which can help us with tying up loose ends and handling unfinished business just before the Moon goes Void of Course, the time during the day when the Moon is transitioning between signs and is fairly "idle."

Later in the day, when the Moon moves to communicative and curious Gemini, we're in the mood to socialize and soak up new information. With the Gemini Moon also teaming up with love planet Venus in playful and creative Leo, we should also find ourselves in the mood to play or to dive into a creative project or idea.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot going on today, but it's important that in whatever you do, you have some fun. This could be the perfect time to team up with friends or someone you know on a creative idea. Be inspired.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been dealing with any concerns about your finances, today should give you a sign that things are going to work out for the better. At the same time, be appreciative of what you have to attract more of it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The day could start out with you feeling down, but as long as you take time out to nourish and pamper yourself, you can get out of a funk. If you need help or encouragement, enlist the help of your friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Though you love showing up for your friends and commitments, you're reminded to show up for yourself too by taking the time off or the break that you need. Your time and energy are valuable; treat them as such.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be called to do your part for your community today. Though know that no gesture is too small when it's from the heart. Meanwhile, with your popularity on the rise, you can get just about anything today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There may be some big or promising things happening with your career now, and if so, you're reminded to own the accolades and recognition that you get. Even if you prefer celebrating behind the scenes, just celebrate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling inspired to do what you can to contribute to the greater good, and you're encouraged to make it happen. Help others in any way that you can but also reach out for support if you need it. It will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be focused on your finances today as you could be looking to stash cash for a financial goal your working towards. With the way your professional life is shaping up, you can find the money you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Partnership is at the forefront today as you're called to connect with those with whom you can really be yourself as well as those that you can learn from. When it comes to love, stay optimistic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to pay more attention to what you feel inside and out. Focusing on your well-being can give you the fuel needed to be of service to others. On another note, you could receive some good financial news.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling creative today, making it a good time to begin a new project or dive into something you're passionate about. However you choose to share your talents, be confident. People want to see you shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Everything you need is already within, so there's no need to go looking outside of yourself for fulfillment or validation. That said, what are some ways that you can improve your relationship to pleasure right now?

