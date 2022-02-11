Get ready to take a walk on the wild side because the February 2022 full moon is moving into the creative and zealous fire sign, Leo — and this lunation is all about the pursuit of pleasure. The warmhearted lion is inspiring the collective with its lust for life on Feb. 16 at 11:56am ET (8:56am PT), inviting all to explore their intimate desires and channel their inner artist. Also called the Snow Moon, the February lunation offers a great chance to take a break from the hard work and diligent innovation you’ve been doing during Aquarius season for a little light-hearted fun. And if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by the February 2022 full moon, you’ll feel especially supercharged and motivated by Leo’s brazen energy.

In astrology, the full moons represent more than the end of the lunar cycle – it symbolizes completion and release. That means it’s a great time to put finishing touches on projects, release people or situations that no longer serve you, and manifest your deepest desires. Since Leo is all about pleasure and creativity, you can expect the vibes to be extra fun, light, and exciting, especially since the fixed fire sign is all about enjoying the simple pleasures in life.

Not only is this auspicious lunation a great time to feed your inner artist, but it’s also a great time to revel in your cravings — think hobbies, interests, and your relationships. That’s because during the full moon, Venus, the planet of love and romance, forms a steamy conjunction aspect with Mars, aka the ruler of aggression and passion, making it an ideal time to get to know yourself and others on an intimate level.

Some zodiac signs will feel the heat more than others. Will you be graced by the lion’s effervescent energy? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the February 2022 full moon.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Time for some well-deserved rest, Virgo, and don’t skimp on the dream journaling! Leo’s energy is firing up your house of the subconscious, so it’s a good idea to collect yourself and reflect on your passions in life and whether they’re serving your spiritual self. “It’s important for this earth sign to take a break and rest every once in a while, which means that Virgo will be opting to have some R&R during the full moon. This will help them conserve their energies,” Lisa Stardust, an astrologer, tells Bustle.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation has you feeling like yourself, Sagittarius, because it’s moving into your native house of philosophy. Take this full moon to challenge yourself, explore new schools of thought, and get lost in a book. “This fire sign is being more active than usual, which means that they will be in the mood to have interesting conversations with those they care about and understand them on a deeper level,” explains Stardust.