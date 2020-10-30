In this Halloween weekend horoscope for Oct. 30 - Nov. 1, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Not only is it Scorpio season (aka Spooky Season), it's that time of year when we're called to delve into the shadows and celebrate the power of mystery, seduction, and our inner witch, but this year we've also got an electrifying Full Moon in Taurus happening on Halloween that's sure to deliver the tricks and the treats. The Moon slips into Taurus late Friday afternoon bringing our focus to our comfort and security.

Come Saturday, the Moon joins forces with surprising and unconventional Uranus in Taurus, meanwhile full moons are a time when things that are hidden come to light. As such, things could take a shocking or unexpected turn around a relationship or our finances, or we could have a sudden change of heart pertaining to something we once valued. We should expect this full moon to highlight the scary things that we need to overcome or release in order to move forward. Luckily, as both Taurus and Scorpio are zodiac signs associated with determination and perseverance, we're encouraged to call on the power of these signs to defeat any ghouls, goblins, or "scaries" we encounter.

By Sunday, the energy calms down significantly as the Taurus Moon meets up with soothing Neptune in Pisces and planets in grounded Capricorn. Though with chatty Mercury in beauty-seeking Libra facing off with serious Saturn in Capricorn in the afternoon, we'll have to guard against pessimism and worry.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

A professional relationship could be coming to an end now. Though try not to worry or get discouraged as you're being freed up to pursue something more in alignment with you and your values. Better is coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could be ready to make some big changes when it comes improving your health and well-being. Enlisting the help of a friend or like-minded people could help you with staying on track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There may be pieces of yourself that you're not comfortable sharing with others, but you're being encouraged to still love those pieces of yourself nonetheless. Meanwhile, a love interest could surprise you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something could come to a head this weekend with a friend. And though it may be uncomfortable, this could trigger the heart-to-heart conversation the two of you need to have. Don't shy away from the opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could receive an unexpected opportunity or some surprise recognition for your work this weekend, reminding you of just how talented you are. On the flip side, you could be ready to exit a job. Form a plan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be feeling the urge to take yourself or something you've been envisioning in a new direction. Don't talk yourself out of it. You've got what it takes to succeed. Release your fear of the unknown.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This could be a time when you feel motivated to end an unhealthy relationship or emotional entanglement. If so, you're called to stick by your decision. With money, you could find the means to break free of debt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A partnership could be coming to its final chapter, or you could be ready to take a relationship in a new direction. Either way, try not to allow your fears to get the better of you. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something you've been working toward could pay off in an unexpected way, so be mindful of getting attached too attached to a singular outcome. Overall, you're being challenged to embrace uncertainty.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could experience a creative breakthrough now that could help your career or push you forward with a goal. Don't be afraid to shake things up. In love, a connection could end now. Know you deserve better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could experience some family drama this weekend that could have you ready to put the past to rest once and for all. Go with it because it's helping you to redefine yourself and your life on your terms.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could receive some news that could throw you for a loop, but the information brought to light could be a blessing in disguise. On another note, it's time to release an old way of thinking or seeing things.

