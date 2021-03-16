Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 16, 2021
The moon enters laid-back Taurus, bringing a calm and grounded vibe along with it.
In this daily horoscope for March 16, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
The moon enters laid-back and comfort-seeking Taurus early this morning, bringing a calm and grounded vibe along with it. With the moon in Taurus, it’s a good time for slowing down and getting our bearings after the busyness of the weekend. Since Taurus is a sign that favors hard work, we can get lots done, particularly if we take a patient and methodical approach.
With planets in Taurus and ambitious Capricorn joining forces with planets in dreamy Pisces over the course of the day, today can help us with getting closer to making a dream a reality. Pisces is a sign that favors a calm and gentle approach. That said, we’re encouraged to engage activities that relax the body and mind. Come late tonight when the moon syncs up with excitable Uranus in Taurus, it could be difficult to rest. The best way to handle this Moon-Uranus combo? Let go of attachment to things we’re unable to change or control.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your mind is on your money today. If you've been worried about it, you could get what you need by way of an unexpected blessing or opportunity that arrives in the nick of time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The focus is on you and what you need today, so don't be too proud to let others know. There's a good chance you’ll get it. It’s time to take a different approach to how you usually do things.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might not be feeling as bubbly as you normally do today, which is your cue to take it easy and relax. With a career-related matter, your intuition and creativity won’t steer you wrong.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It's all about community today, so reach out and connect with your friends or the world around you. How can you do your part to keep the goodwill and good vibes circulating?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might find that things go smoother today than they have in a while. No need to rush or plow through projects. Meanwhile, minor tweaks to your daily routine could make a big impact.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You're in the mood for an escape today. While you might not be able to travel, spending some time in the fresh air could do you good. Engage activities that get you smiling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You might be craving some closeness today, making it a great time to connect with your partner or loved ones. Expressing what you're feeling, especially the uncomfortable feelings, will help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you and your partner haven't been on the same page, you can find your groove again if you’re both willing to make necessary changes. Single? Romance could pleasantly surprise you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
There might be lots of work on your plate today. While you might not be able to shirk your responsibilities, take some time out to nourish and care for your body. Money improves.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You should be in good spirits today. If so, be present to those good feelings, even if it seems like you don't have a good reason. You empower yourself when you choose joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Home and family are your lifeline today, so take some time to slow down and tune in with yourself and the people you love. Feed your body and your soul.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You know exactly just what to say and do today that can help spread hope or inspiration to others, so let your brilliance shine through. You might just catch the right person’s attention.