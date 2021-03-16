Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 16, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters laid-back and comfort-seeking Taurus early this morning, bringing a calm and grounded vibe along with it. With the moon in Taurus, it’s a good time for slowing down and getting our bearings after the busyness of the weekend. Since Taurus is a sign that favors hard work, we can get lots done, particularly if we take a patient and methodical approach.

With planets in Taurus and ambitious Capricorn joining forces with planets in dreamy Pisces over the course of the day, today can help us with getting closer to making a dream a reality. Pisces is a sign that favors a calm and gentle approach. That said, we’re encouraged to engage activities that relax the body and mind. Come late tonight when the moon syncs up with excitable Uranus in Taurus, it could be difficult to rest. The best way to handle this Moon-Uranus combo? Let go of attachment to things we’re unable to change or control.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your mind is on your money today. If you've been worried about it, you could get what you need by way of an unexpected blessing or opportunity that arrives in the nick of time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The focus is on you and what you need today, so don't be too proud to let others know. There's a good chance you’ll get it. It’s time to take a different approach to how you usually do things.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as bubbly as you normally do today, which is your cue to take it easy and relax. With a career-related matter, your intuition and creativity won’t steer you wrong.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about community today, so reach out and connect with your friends or the world around you. How can you do your part to keep the goodwill and good vibes circulating?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find that things go smoother today than they have in a while. No need to rush or plow through projects. Meanwhile, minor tweaks to your daily routine could make a big impact.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today. While you might not be able to travel, spending some time in the fresh air could do you good. Engage activities that get you smiling.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some closeness today, making it a great time to connect with your partner or loved ones. Expressing what you're feeling, especially the uncomfortable feelings, will help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you and your partner haven't been on the same page, you can find your groove again if you’re both willing to make necessary changes. Single? Romance could pleasantly surprise you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There might be lots of work on your plate today. While you might not be able to shirk your responsibilities, take some time out to nourish and care for your body. Money improves.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You should be in good spirits today. If so, be present to those good feelings, even if it seems like you don't have a good reason. You empower yourself when you choose joy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Home and family are your lifeline today, so take some time to slow down and tune in with yourself and the people you love. Feed your body and your soul.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You know exactly just what to say and do today that can help spread hope or inspiration to others, so let your brilliance shine through. You might just catch the right person’s attention.