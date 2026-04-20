Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 20 – 26

Welcome to Taurus season! The sun entered this pragmatic and pleasure-seeking earth sign on April 19. Amid the chaos of the current Aries stellium, this dose of grounded energy brings relief.

The first half of the week is intense thanks to Monday’s triple conjunction of Mercury, Saturn, and Mars. Impulsive choices made now may not yield much good, but if you can harness some patience out of this Aries planetary pile-up, you’ll find that you can conceptualize a really solid plan of action.

Through it all, you’ll be swimming in your feelings, since the moon spends most of this time cuddled up in its sensitive home sign of Cancer. Ride the waves of your ever-changing moods (and everyone else’s, too).

Speaking of change, love planet Venus joins forces with forward-thinking Uranus on Wednesday, bringing unexpected twists, desires, and shake-ups to your relationships. Changes of heart come on with passion and intensity now.

Venus and Uranus both enter airy and quizzical Gemini on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While Venus ushers in a flirtatious, chit-chatty month of romance, Uranus triggers change.

The moon is in flashy Leo through the latter half of the work week, and paired with the unpredictability of the Venus-Uranus conjunction, there’s most certainly some potential for drama. However, the moon will shift into practical-minded Virgo by Saturday afternoon, making the weekend one of the most productive moments of the week to tackle responsibilities, clarify your plans, and clean up any emotional messiness.

Read on for each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you buckle down and focus on your own needs this week, you can make a whole lot of progress toward your goals — whether they’re financial, personal, or creative. You’re getting to know yourself a little better in every way. Unexpected shifts around money could make you think a little harder about what’s actually worth investing in. Remember, it’s important to be discerning.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s been a lot brewing on a soul level lately, and this week, you’ll feel like you finally have permission to express it. You might surprise yourself with the amount of growth you’ve undergone lately and how much it's shifted your priorities. You may feel a little resistant to embracing change, but trust the process. You weren’t meant to stay the same forever.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re being challenged to step up and be a leader among your peers this week — whether that involves your coworkers, community, or just your group of friends. Waiting around for someone else to do something is only wasting your time when you’re just as capable. It’s OK to break out of conventional ways of thinking and be a maverick. In fact, your freshest and most forward thoughts are what will inspire the people around you most.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Some career challenges could arise this week, but don’t look at what’s happening as a setback. The way you move now could turn your struggles into a meaningful growth experience. If you play your cards right, you might even find that you’re receiving a blessing in disguise. Take up space, own your actions, and be loud about the mark you want to make on the world. Squeaky wheels are the ones that get the grease, so no shrinking into the background.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) There’s very little you can’t do when you apply yourself, and you know it. Your confidence might feel a little shaky the first half of the week, but once you get your mojo back, you’ll remember exactly who you are. Some happy surprises in your professional life may either remind you that you’re on the right track or set you off on a new one entirely. Whatever it is, make sure it’s something you care about.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The boundaries you’ve set in some area of your life are being tested. And while the integrity of your limits might be the same, you might be looking at the world a little differently now than you did before.Adjust the dynamics accordingly. Let yourself process whatever’s been happening emotionally, but don’t let your feelings cloud your judgment. Your intuition is beaming in with a clear signal.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Challenges in your personal relationships could make you think a little harder about what’s happening under the surface. When it comes to interacting with other people, your behavior and boundaries may need to shift. It’s never easy to face hard truths, but you’ve got what it takes to do it. Even if you don’t make a move now, being honest with yourself is a solid first step.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your schedule is probably jam-packed,so slowing down is likely the last thing on your mind. But trying to do everything at once will only put you further behind. This week is best spent reprioritizing your tasks and planning ahead. Instead of scrambling around frantically, assess what needs to get done and tap someone you trust for help if needed. A helping hand could be unexpectedly useful this week.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your creative brain has been on fire lately, but what good are all these brilliant connections if you’re not organized enough to put them into practice? This week serves as a reminder to balance your most fantastical visions with some real-world discipline. Your schedule isn’t getting any lighter, so it’ll be up to you to work in time to devote to the things you’re passionate about. Following your heart will make you feel more fulfilled and able to tackle the rest of it, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’ve been doing a lot of personal soul-searching lately, digging deep into your memories to get to know yourself on a more meaningful level. This intense self-reflection could hit a high point this week. Lucky for you, so will your level of inspiration. It’s important to have a release valve for your emotions, so channeling these feelings into something you’re passionate about — whether that’s a creative project or a hobby — is a must. Connect with what you love and don’t be afraid to get vulnerable.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Shake-ups in your family or home life can be destabilizing, but this week, they can also bring you closer to the ones you love. Relationships don’t have to look a certain way to be functional. You’re learning that when you live by your own rules instead of society’s, life feels so much more free. Communicate honestly with yourself and others, and you’ll find that most interpersonal problems are more than solvable.