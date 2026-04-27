Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 27 - May 3

This week, April showers will make some room for May’s flowers. The moon enters airy and balance-seeking Libra during the wee hours of Monday morning, then proceeds to strongly aspect nearly every planet in the solar system over the next few days. These cosmic connections bring meaningful breakthroughs, revelations, and perhaps a few challenges ahead of Friday’s full moon.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Monday’s gorgeous grand air trine between the moon, romantic Venus, and transformational Pluto give relationships an unbelievably sultry amount of depth, vulnerability, and heartfelt connection at the start of the week. However, this level of raw understanding can bring up a lot of sensitivities and defensiveness, so take things slow and keep an open mind to other people’s perspectives if conflicts arise.

Tensions may indeed rise slowly as the days go on, culminating in Friday’s powerful full moon in Scorpio. This lunation blends Scorpio’s emotional strength with Taurus’s unshakeable resolve, reminding you of how powerful you are and giving you the tools you need to disengage with anything that doesn’t feel worth your while.

Saturday’s post-full-moon vibe might feel less like a cosmic hangover and more like the fresh breeze of clarity that comes after learning an important lesson, thanks to a lovely lunar trine with lucky and abundant planet Jupiter. Later that evening, the moon zips into free-spirited Sagittarius, helping everyone shake off some of the heaviness of the previous night’s lunation by embracing fun and spontaneity.

Sunday is full of good vibes, allowing you to more effectively integrate the growth that took place under the rays of Friday’s full moon. Whether you choose to focus on playtime or productivity, your creative juices will be flowing and general spirits will be high. Enjoy a sweet end to the week.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Building trust, rapport, and commitment with the people you’re closest with isn’t just satisfying — it’s the backbone of the relationships that’ll carry you through thick and thin. This week’s full moon could reveal all sorts of deep feelings and uncomfortable dynamics, but that’s OK. Vulnerability is a strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your workflow is clicking into place this week, allowing you to shift into a productive groove that makes you feel like your efforts are worthwhile. Just be sure you’re setting time aside to spend with your loved ones, too. The full moon on Friday brings an opportunity to connect with people on an emotional level, so don’t run from these raw feelings. An open heart is all you need.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Creativity is flowing as the week begins, and you’re feeling inspired by virtually everything you see. But is there space in your schedule to start holding all the magic you’re discovering? As you head into the weekend, focus on letting go of the things that are draining your time, energy, and focus. If it’s not yielding results, clear that space for new growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Self-care is your theme this week, so take things slow and pamper yourself with cozy comforts. Some gentle self-reflection now can help to open your emotional channels, allowing inspiration to flow through you more easily. Take all your full moon feelings and channel them into something creatively stimulating, whether that means curating a playlist, writing a poem, or making a collage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Practice speaking your truth at every opportunity you get this week. Perhaps that means answering a nominal “how are you?” more honestly, or speaking up about something that’s bothering you instead of staying quiet. Self-expression is essential to your happiness, so work on staying in touch with your own needs while keeping your ears open to everything others are trying to share with you, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can make some manifestation magic happen this week, but only if you’re willing to make the right connections. Let go of the pre-conceived notions you’ve been projecting onto your surroundings and work on observing life at face value. When you give the world a chance to surprise you, you’ll find that it’s more inclined to lend you a hand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re a social creature by nature, and this week is a reminder of the fact that your happy place is fluttering from conversation to conversation. Of course, your time is valuable, so it’s important to strike a balance between exploring connections and protecting your energy from what’s not fully aligned. You’re in the process of learning the difference, so trust yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A little conscious introspection can go a long way in building up your confidence. The more you get to know your true self, the easier it is to accept yourself with all your flaws and unique gifts. The full moon in your sign allows you to shed your old skin and embrace a new and improved version of yourself. You contain multitudes, and these dimensions never stop expanding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Interacting with others generally charges you up rather than drain you, but this week you might find that your social battery is running out faster than usual. If you’re feeling low-energy, check in with yourself and take a little space away from the grind. Some introspection and solo time is exactly the medicine you need to come back into yourself — this time, fully energized and ready to roll.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s easy to get caught up in your own perspective. However, your connections to others are what will really give your life meaning right now. Consider your role in the collective this week. You don’t exist in a vacuum, so building some community might be the secret ingredient to success that you’ve been waiting for.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) New adventures and experiences are beckoning you, inspiring you to explore beyond your comfort zone and challenge your own beliefs. By the time the full moon hits on Friday, you might be seeing your professional path a little differently, too. You’re always evolving, so your career trajectory should do. How can you implement more of your current passions into your work this week?