Everyone is deep in the ebb and flow of Cancer season’s waves, as well as the tsunami-level crashes of Mercury retrograde — and this week is building some of this month’s defining cosmic alignments to their crescendos. The first half of the week is energetically lit up by the new moon in Cancer, which peaks on Tuesday. This lunation is fully conjoined with a still-retrograding Mercury, so you may find that something you’d invested your mind and heart into in the past is now serving as a seed for a brand-new endeavor. Breathe some fresh life into an old idea.

The moon enters red-hot Leo the following day, giving everyone an early taste of the theatricality and flair that’ll come along with Leo season’s arrival next week. The moon also locks into a massive planetary activation involving more than half the astrological solar system — including Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, Mars, and Saturn. Right now, everyone is existing against the backdrop of big transitions, so cut yourself some slack if you’re feeling some intensity. A little optimism and faith can go a long way, if you can summon it.

By Friday evening, the vibe gets a little more grounding and harmonious, bringing you more cosmic support for interpersonal connection, truth, and creativity. In other words, get together with friends and do something that feels deep and nourishing. You deserve to end the week on a high note.

Read on for this week’s horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Energy is swirling together to support you in starting something meaningful and close to your heart this week, so long as you’re willing to dig deep and be honest about what you’re working with. Realistic ideas will thrive, so forego the overzealous delusions in favor of pragmatism. Following some thoughtful step-by-step plans will get you so much further than trying to run on fumes and caffeine alone.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Expressing your true feelings can be the most liberating experience you can give yourself. If you find yourself in a conversation with someone, challenge yourself to be a little bit vulnerable. You don’t have to wear every inch of your heart on your sleeve, but don’t feel like you need to play every card so close to your chest. Trust the compassion of others and the playfulness of the universe to reward you when you speak you truth.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Money comes and goes, and this week, you might find that some clever ideas of yours might be more lucrative than you initially gave them credit for. Get creative when it comes to making sure your needs are met — and most importantly, get into a manifesting mindset. Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograding, but that doesn’t mean you can’t tap into your personal magic. Draw on the things you’ve learned and observed and use that as a jumping off point for something abundant.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Whatever Mercury retrograde drama you’ve dealt with over the past couple weeks is probably paying off. You’ll see that what didn't seem to be working out in your favor may have actually been protecting you from something you really didn’t want, ultimately helping to guide you toward a more meant-to-be set of circumstances. Faith is an important feeling to tap into now. Trust the process — even the messy parts of it.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Kick off your week with some grounding and introspection. Think morning meditations, post-work yoga classes, or some relaxing baths to help you wind down before bed. This restorative time to yourself is necessary If you want to metamorphosize into the butterfly mode you’re meant to be in, you need to make yourself a cozy cocoon. A little time there will allow you to emerge in full color.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Someone you’ve met in the past or who has been on your radar could be reintroduced into your life this week — but this time around, you’ll be able to offer each other a lot more. Let bygones be bygones and look at every meeting as a new opportunity for networking or personal connection. It’s a good time to circle back on correspondences that you still have interest in but had dropped off without a resolution. Perhaps the timing wasn’t right then, but it could be now.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Mercury retrograde might be causing delays or derailings in your professional life, but this week’s new moon is bringing a sense of renewal to your career plans. If you put your heart into your work and do more of what you’re emotionally invested in, you’ll probably see better results this week. Make connections freely and be shameless about promoting yourself and your talents. Just be sure you make time during the weekend to recharge your batteries.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of June 13 – 19, 2026. You’re on an adventure of the mind and heart this week. You know what you’re good at and what you’re not — but you can also expand the number of skills in the former category if you’re willing to take a leap of faith and try something new. If something sparks your interest, take it a step further and start educating yourself more seriously on the subject. Your perspective should always be growing, opening, and changing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may have a party-hardy exterior, but you’ll be deep in your feelings as this week begins. Instead of distracting yourself with the adrenaline rush of dramatic leaps of faith or wild new experiences, challenge yourself to sit still and assess what’s actually going on in your head and heart. What self-imposed limitations are inhibiting your growth? Have any recent decisions been made out of self-protectiveness instead of genuine desire? Answer yourself honestly.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Relationships are complicated, but that’s part of what makes them beautiful. Don’t run from the closeness of a one-on-one connection this week. It can be scary to feel commitment building with someone — whether that’s a lover, a close friend, or a business partner — but it’s also the most rewarding part of working with others. Embrace the vulnerability of showing your heart to someone else. If you’re new to the emotional scene, buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your daily routine should be about more than efficiency and function. It should also be built with compassion for yourself — and with the aim of caring for yourself as kindly as you can. Designate some time in your schedule to connect with the people you love, the hobbies that fill your heart, and the activities that promote well-being of your mind, body, and spirit alike. Treating yourself isn’t frivolous if you know it’s filling your cup, That way, you have more to pour back into others.