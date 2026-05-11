Your Horoscope For The Week Of May 11 – 17

After an astrologically intense few weeks, this is shaping up to be a brighter week. It’s the last full week of Taurus season, and those springtime showers are finally being replaced by some May flowers.

The first few days of the week can inspire lots of creativity, emotional understanding, and exciting new connections. Intellectual planet Mercury blows a kiss to lucky Jupiter on Tuesday night, making it easy to absorb new information and generate an abundance of new ideas now. These ideas get even more refined once Thursday’s Mercury cazimi comes around, which gives your goals some clarity and confidence ahead of the weekend’s new moon.

Speaking of this weekend’s new moon, it’s rising on Saturday, May 16 in the sensual sign of Taurus, and its vibes are ultra lush and primed for manifestation. This lunation joins forces with Mercury, making it an excellent time for strategic and practical planning. Make the first move toward turning a bright idea into something tangible.

Mercury enters its clever and chatty home sign of Gemini the following day, giving you plenty of mental energy to push forward on your new moon intentions. It’ll immediately link up with innovative Uranus too, adding an edgy and unconventional flair to whatever plans you’ve put in place for yourself. Now that you’ve laid out a solid foundation, you can start thinking outside the box.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some triggering things could come up midweek, highlighting parts of you that haven’t fully healed. Dealing with sensitive spots isn’t fun, but facing them head-on can help you turn your scars into strengths. If you need to get grounded, spend the weekend trying to be present in your physical surroundings. Go to a yoga class or pay attention to sights and sounds on a walk.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You haven’t felt this much confidence in a long time, so don’t second-guess these feelings of competence and clarity. Your ideas are finally fleshing out, which means your plans are probably ready to manifest into the real world. Use this weekend’s new moon to launch your intentions into reality. The world is your oyster this week.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Not everything has to be said out loud or documented in order to be known. This week is a time to tap into your inner knowledge — the kind that doesn’t have footnotes or research to back up its validity. Facts are important, but your intuition has some valuable information, too, as long as you’re willing to give it the time of day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This week brings valuable opportunities to find your individual groove among the crowd, whether that’s with friends or colleagues. When dealing with clashing personality types, it’s tempting to fade into the background. But right now, your authenticity is shining bright, attracting people to you like moths to a flame. Own it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) After some chaotic ups and downs at work, it’s finally time to start building some stability in your professional life. Clarity around your ideal career path is coming into full bloom — as is your confidence in your ability to get there. Start by putting one foot in front of the other and watch yourself sail toward success.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your beliefs are more flexible than you give yourself credit for. This week, recent lessons will crystallize into a new point of view. It’s time to integrate that perspective into your daily life. Maybe you feel differently today about something than you did yesterday. Be proud of your open-mindedness and stand tall in whatever feels aligned for you right now.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relationships tend to be easy if you only take them at surface level. It’s only when you dig into the invisible, emotion-driven dynamics that you see the real complexity. This week, you may find it impossible to ignore that energetic undercurrent — and that’s a good thing. Be real with others about your fears and feelings. Vulnerability will make all of your connections more real.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you’ve been on the fence about the state of a certain relationship dynamic, you’ll probably find some clarity this week. These realizations will likely bring some comfort, although they might also bring up some fears. Trust yourself to know who and what you want to commit yourself to. If you only dip into things halfway, you’ll never find the deep emotional satisfaction you crave.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re a free spirit by nature, but this week is giving you the inspiration you need to revamp your schedule, change your habits, and start living your life in a way that supports the things you truly want to accomplish. Productivity comes more easily right now, so get yourself organized. Tedious tasks aren’t fun, but small efforts add up. In hindsight, you’ll be grateful you knocked things out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re a pragmatic thinker to the core, but this week could bring out your inner romantic, putting butterflies in your stomach and all sorts of exciting daydreams in your head. You haven’t felt this creatively inspired in a long time, so take advantage of these visionary vibes. Do something that makes your heart beat faster.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When you’re always on the go, it’s easy to forget about the importance of having a sanctuary to call your own. This week could inspire you to put more energy toward creating that space. Spend some time solidifying a home base where you can recharge your batteries and get in touch with yourself. Everyone needs a break from the outside world at some point.