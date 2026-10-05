Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 5 - 11

October is in full swing this week, and so is Venus retrograde — so let the tricks and treats begin! Romantic Venus joins forces with mental planet Mercury as the week begins, giving everyone some insight into their upcoming retrograde journey from an analytical standpoint. How are you feeling about your relationships? Where are your tastes changing? What parts of your life do and don’t feel fulfilling? Explore these questions as they come.

On Wednesday, a positive vibe between go-getter Mars and wild-child Uranus brings unexpected flashes of inspiration that can lead to action. Do something out of the ordinary and follow your heart rather than moving the way you think other people would tell you to.

The new moon in poised and diplomatic Libra peaks on Saturday morning, offering everyone a clean slate and a moderate approach to new beginnings. This is perfect for manifesting something balanced, harmonious, and sustainable into your life. However, lover Venus and lustful Mars are squaring off with each other alongside this lunation, leading to some tension between your desires and your values. If you don’t know exactly what you want, how can you go about pursuing it? This new moon weekend is a fabulous time to check in with your self-worth and self-trust.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) New relationships and commitments could spark up this week, and unexpected conversations could inspire all sorts of potential. However, you’ll have to find a balance between lighthearted fun and raw intimacy. Genuine connections usually require a little bit of both to thrive, so dig beneath the surface of your feelings and let yourself get a little more vulnerable.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re exploring the intricacies of your relationship dynamics this week, which is great — but it’s easy to get sucked into a spiral of over-examination. Instead, pull your energy back toward you and invest it back into yourself and your grind. When you prioritize your goals and take care of your own needs, you’ll naturally begin to balance the scales.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re learning lately that you might be inclined to do things a little differently than other people, and that’s OK. Your routine and lifestyle doesn’t have to be dictated by what other people deem “normal.” The weekend’s new moon brings lots of inspiration that’ll help connect you to your own unique and creative vision.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Unfinished creative ideas or even flirtations from your past could suddenly begin to reheat this week, stirring up some unexpected feelings and reactions. Do your best to stay grounded as you navigate familiar yet uncharted territory. The weekend is best spent in a space where you feel safe, comfortable, and free to be yourself.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Meaningful old memories might return to the forefront of your mind as if they happened yesterday — except now, you’re seeing them in a new light and gaining more wisdom from your experience. Pay attention to what comes up and why. You can learn even more by sharing and connecting with others this weekend, so initiate some social outings or start up a fresh conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re likely receiving a lot of input from others this week, and you probably can’t help but take it all into consideration. However, not all advice is good advice, and plenty of intelligent people simply don’t have the insight or detail necessary to counsel you. Thankfully, this weekend’s new moon helps you get grounded in yourself and fully embody your truth.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You may be tempted to second-guess or undersell yourself this week, but deep down, you know better. Be confident in your worth and don’t settle for anything less than what you know you deserve. This kind of self-trust will grant you some serious manifestation power under the new moon in your sign this weekend, so maintain that strong connection with your higher self.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your horoscope for the week of Oct. 5 – 11, 2026. Step back from the mirror to examine your own reflection this week, but don’t get too carried away trying to analyze and quantify what you see. You’re an ever-changing being, and that kind of evolution requires ongoing periods of introspection and self-acceptance. Use the new moon weekend to turn down the volume on external influences and connect with your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may be staying busy, but you’re probably deep in your feelings too, as there’s lots of emotional processing happening in the background of your psyche this week. Instead of trying to rationalize it all, get out of your own head by immersing yourself in community. Whether you attend a local social event or orchestrate a group friend hang, do something this weekend to feel like part of something bigger.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You either feel at home in your social crew or you don’t, and it’ll probably feel obvious where things stand as you move through this week. You’re taking note of how important it is to feel seen by the community you surround yourself with, so show some gratitude to those who are showing up. When you have a support system, it’s easier to pursue your goals confidently.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Career revelations plus relationship developments will probably keep you busy this week, but it’s collectively helping you visualize your future more clearly. The weekend’s new moon could inspire some fresh interests and curiosities that’ll tempt you to think outside the box. A little shift in perspective can make a big difference in what you want to pursue and how you want to pursue it.