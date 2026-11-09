Your Horoscope For The Week Of November 9 – 15

Get ready for some serious and much-needed energy shifts as the middle of November approaches. Things start off strong, as there’s a new moon in Scorpio kicking off the new week. November’s lunar reset peaks at exactly 2:02 a.m. ET on Monday morning, injecting a glimmer of hope into an otherwise sludgy and exhausting couple weeks. Emotions do run deep with this one, so explore your feelings and connect with your soul-level desires throughout the first few days of the week. This new moon can be great for making plans and setting intentions, so long as they come from a place of reflection, self-awareness, and truth.

As the middle of the week comes around, you’ll really start feeling the effects of November’s rare triple conjunction between Mars, Jupiter, and the release-centric South Node in Leo. Expansive planet Jupiter lands directly on the South Node overnight on Wednesday, while assertive Mars follows suit two days later. This aspect can turn up the volume on the restrictive nature of your comfort zone, making it painfully clear what’s inhibiting your growth and holding you back from your destiny. Resist the urge to get defensive, and accept that some things need to change in order to get onto the path you know is meant for you.

Between the new moon and the cosmic flush of the Mars-Jupiter-South Node alignment, the work week might feel intense — but fortunately, Friday the 13th appears to be bringing some good luck. That’s because both Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde come to an end on that day, just a few hours apart. Love planet Venus has been backspinning for nearly six weeks, recalibrating everyone’s relationships and values. Mental planet Mercury only shifted into reverse for the latter half of that, but it sure packed a punch when it came to stirring up misunderstandings and timing misalignments. Now that both of these influential personal planets are moving forward again, you’ll find that you’re able to think more clearly and feel more in tune with yourself and others.

Here’s each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve been exploring complexities in your relationships and with your own boundaries, and these emotional journeys are finally beginning to resolve. You’ll find that you can start showing up for yourself and others with a greater awareness of your own needs, so make sure you don’t backslide into self-abandonment after making so much progress.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s almost impossible not to bring old baggage into relationships — even new ones — but it’s a whole lot easier to deal with when you’re aware that it’s happening. Sit with your worst hang-ups and habits this week and try to figure out where they stem from. Your past experience may shape the present, but they don’t have to dictate your future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your daily routine has been undergoing a recalibration, and this week, you may finally find yourself settling into a new groove. Just remember that what works for you may not work for others and vice versa, so while advice is always nice, you’re probably better off conducting your own experiments as you figure out what motivates you to stay on track.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) What truly makes you feel happy, fulfilled, and impassioned? Before you default to a list of stock answers, take a moment to check in with yourself. As you evolve and grow, so will your values — which in turn will shape your desires. This week, practice seeking the feeling instead of a specific experience. You might be surprised by what lights you up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you want to level up in your life and align with a new frequency, you’ve got to start from the bottom up. Think back to some of the foundational experiences and desires in your life. How are those manifesting now? If there are inner child issues you haven’t healed or parts of your past you haven’t dealt with, now’s the time to start trying.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Perhaps not every coincidence is a sign from the universe and not every misspoken word is a Freudian slip — but what if some of these things have more meaning than you think? Pay more attention to casual conversations, random connections, or passing thoughts that cross through your awareness this week. Some part of you may be trying to express itself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What’s meaningful to this week may be a much different list than it would have been two months ago, as your values have been shifting in a big way. As you figure out what feels most worth your energy and time, you may find that you feel a little less aligned with certain friends or social groups. If you need a little distance to figure out your feelings, take it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Is the image you’re projecting out into the world aligned with the way you see yourself? It’s OK to have a public persona, but don’t give yourself an identity crisis by hiding who you are under a million layers of disguise. You can retain your patented air of mystique and still drop the facade every once in a while. There’s no reason to hide your truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Just because you believed something wholeheartedly yesterday doesn’t mean it still resonates with your worldview today. Such is the beauty of gaining perspective! You’re beginning to see that dogmatic views and rigid paradigms are limiting your ability to explore new corners of life freely, so open your mind and let your opinions be a little more fluid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There are so many new social connections opening up to you this week, but it’ll require you to work through some emotional entanglements before you can fully open yourself up to them. Building group relationships through shared passions and interests is great, but it’s important to be vulnerable enough to create a deeper bond, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re finally ready to push past the professional barriers that you’ve been hovering on the threshold of for a long time now, but will you trust yourself to know what to do once you’ve overcome it? Just because you’re facing a new situation doesn’t mean you’re ill-equipped to deal with it. Draw on experiences from your personal life to help guide you in your career.