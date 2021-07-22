July's Full “Buck” Moon Will Go Easy On These 4 Zodiac Signs

The collective has endured quite the emotional roller coaster this month following the last lunar phase, aka the July 2021 new moon, gracing the cosmos with ultra-potent Cancer vibes. Although our emotional sensitives tend to linger, it seems we could be getting a breather brought on by the July 2021 full moon. This lunation will take place on July 23 as it enters in the unique and inventive sign of Aquarius, causing us to feel particularly influenced by the water bearer’s energy to rebel against society’s standards and question the status quo. While some zodiac signs will be faced with certain challenges within their social circle and personal philosophies, there are a select few zodiac signs the July 2021 full moon will affect the least, allowing them to breeze through this lunation with unique ease.

Lunar phases in astrology influence our emotional responses, security, and intuition. The July 2021 full Buck moon — which coincides with the time of year when male deer grow their antlers, also called bucks — indicates the highest peak of the lunar cycle, magnifying its lustrous gleam about every 29 days. This intense lunation sheds light on things we tend to suppress or avoid in our waking life, giving our deepest needs and personal desires the spotlight. “The Aquarius full moon occurs within a degree of the Great Conjunction in Aquarius,” astrologer David Scoroposki tells Bustle. “With Saturn and Jupiter retrograde, this could signal a reprisal of social unrest and revolution, but it can also reveal important insight and ways to reorientate ourselves socially. For the zodiac signs least affected by July’s full Buck moon, it may be less of an emotional experience.”

The upcoming full Buck moon is all about challenging our current conventions as they relate to personal philosophies and our social cliques. So if you’re one of the few zodiac signs the July 2021 full moon will affect the least, you’ll sail through this lunation effortlessly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Gemini, rejoice! You’ve been enjoying your journey back into society after a long (and often lonely) separation. Your eagerness to reintegrate back into the world will manifest itself in saying yes to every outing that crosses your path. In addition, Mercury, your ruling planet, will trine Neptune during its retrograde, which can strengthen your communication skills, specifically when it comes to listening to others. However, Aquarius energy is here to remind you of the value of personal freedom and independence, so strike a balance between socializing and independence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may find this lunation empowering, Leo, so going through its unconventional motions will feel liberating. We’re kicking off your vivacious season with the full moon moving into your sister sign Aquarius — and this energy is here to uplift you. Take advantage of it by picking up a project you’ve put off or have been eager to see through. You’ll also be inspired to extend your social circle, signaling a sigh of relief after a long time in social deprivation. Don’t limit yourself to friends whose personal beliefs and philosophies are all the same — now’s the time to diversify your inner circle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The social stars have aligned for you, Libra, and you’ll find this Aquarius full moon to be smooth sailing. You’re a natural social butterfly, but Aquarius energy is more concerned with its connection to society as a whole rather than on an individual basis. That said, you may find yourself assessing your personal philosophies in order to understand how you mesh with your community. This can be fun for you since your well-balanced, urbane nature is respected by those around you. Now’s an ideal time to see through any creative ventures you’ve been meaning to complete, even if they are a little “out there.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Questioning everything is definitely your vibe, Aquarius, and the full moon moving in your home sign will amplify your curiosity. This can manifest in the way of reaffirming your personal beliefs as they relate to society in general, so you may find this lunation inspiring your thirst for social justice. Now’s a good idea to find a nonprofit organization near you that aligns with your philosophies and make a commitment to volunteer regularly. You may find yourself serendipitously joining a community that not only empowers your belief systems but enriches and expands your philosophy.