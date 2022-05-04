Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 4, 2022.

There’s some stop-start energy at work today with the moon in busy Gemini facing off with Neptune and Jupiter in dreamy Pisces between the early morning and the late afternoon. As a result, it may be hard to find a groove or flow when it comes to getting our work for the day completed. Anxiety and worry could be high as well. On the positive side of things, there’s tremendous creative inspiration available.

That said, it isn’t just the mashup of planets in brainy Gemini and imaginative Pisces lending us this boost in creativity. It’s also the meeting between Mars in Pisces and innovative Uranus in Taurus helping us, too. When Mars and Uranus meet up by the late morning, we’re encouraged to do things differently than we have in the past. However, it should be noted that doing something different or unconventional doesn’t only apply to artistic mediums or developing new ideas — it applies to anywhere in our life where we feel stuck or uninspired. Additionally, the creativity in the air can also apply to fostering change in our communities and how we go about doing it.

By the evening, the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer. With the moon in Cancer, we’re encouraged to check in with loved ones and take time out of our day to nourish ourselves.

You might need to take a brief social media break and turn your notifications off. Some quiet time spent offline or with people that fill your heart can do wonders in lifting your spirits.

You could be moved to act or organize on behalf of a cause that you’re passionate about. Take time to consider all the ways you can contribute so can make an impact without overcommitting.

When it comes to making a move or a decision today, you might experience some confusion. Ultimately, if you’re honest with yourself, you already know the answer. Go your own way.

Your humor, kindness, or encouraging words could be a beacon of light for someone today. Sharing a part of yourself or something in your heart might be just the thing that people need to hear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If your current career path is leaving you with a lot to be desired, take that as your cue that’s time to do something about it. Start brainstorming and putting a plan of action together.

People could be super demanding of your energy or time today. Keep in mind that you don’t have to make yourself available. If it’s possible, take off early or take some space for a little bit.

Take care that you’re not running from the responsibilities on your plate by adding new things for you to do. The quicker you tackle your to-do list, the quicker you can move on.

You could find your creative muse today, most likely through a partnership or collaboration with someone that both inspires and challenges you. Meanwhile, your love life is getting interesting.

There’s some emotional stuff that you’re ready to free yourself from, and it’s most likely tied to your family history. If you want to move forward, it’s time to employ new tools to help you heal.

Your resourcefulness comes to the rescue today, whether it’s getting a problem solved or determining the best steps to take in executing a plan. You can move mountains.

Changing your environment could be helpful in sparking your creativity or improving your mood. If you’re able to book a room for the night or an overnight stay in a loved one’s guest room, do it.

You can’t be stopped. If there’s a goal you’re aiming to reach, now’s not the time to play timid or second-guess yourself. Whatever you need to win, either you already have or will soon get.

