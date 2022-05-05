Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 5, 2022.

The moon is at home in tenderhearted Cancer today. When the moon is placed in this deep feeling sign, our focus is brought to our emotions. During this time, it’s not unusual for our feelings to be closer to the surface than they normally are, no matter if we’re feeling weepy or joyful. As we’re still in the midst of the turbulence of eclipse season, today provides with the opportunity to find some comfort and reprieve.

However, the sun makes a rare but impactful alignment with innovative Uranus today, while both planets sit in security-minded Taurus. As such, today’s aim is not only about seeking out solace or ease. It’s also about trying something different or making some sort of a lifestyle change to find that relief. Although the moon is in protective Cancer, in some ways today encourages us to step beyond our comfort zone. In order to find the peace we’re looking for, sometimes we have to do something that’s a little uncomfortable.

At the same time, today’s Sun-Uranus aspect alongside the Cancer moon can also make for some juicy creative energy. All that we’d need to do to tap into it, is to go where we feel intuitively led or do what comes naturally.

Are you considering moving? The right place for the right price could suddenly land in your lap. On a separate note, taking a gamble on a job or money-related decision could pay off.

It’s a new day and a new you. You’re ready to leave the past behind and embrace this new version of yourself. It’s a perfect day for trying (or learning) something you’ve never done before.

You’re at your happiest today when you’re either in the company of people that really get you or in your own zone, doing your own thing. No matter which option you choose, freedom is the key.

Don’t be surprised if you start putting yourself out there with the hopes of meeting new people. You need to change up your social circle. Someone you least expect could become a friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re ready to switch some things up where it pertains to your career. Perhaps you’ve decided to take a step back or follow a more unconventional path. Listen to your intuition.

You’re moved to do something spontaneous. It could be taking a trip or signing up last minute for a course. Also, something about your perspective changes today. Expect a breakthrough.

You might be feeling both a wave of excitement and nervousness today. You might be finally ready to open up to someone or take a big risk. The outcome will pleasantly surprise you.

Someone might surprise you with their generosity or warmth today. Try not to be suspicious of their kindness or their intentions. You deserve to have some joy in your life too.

Your emotional and physical well-being take center stage. If you’re aiming to feel your best, consider new tools or methods that can help you. What old habits do you need to change?

Love is in the air today, no matter if you’re partnered or single. If you are partnered, it’s a great time for some impromptu or unscheduled fun. If you’re single, spontaneity attracts romance.

If things feel a bit cluttered around your home, perhaps it’s time to let a few things go? If it feels a little dull around your space then maybe it’s time to look into affordable ways to spruce it up.

You could make a splash with creative idea that you've been developing or tinkering with. Perhaps you could attract a new audience to your work or get a project greenlit.

