Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 6, 2022.

The moon is still at home in nurturing and protective Cancer. We can expect a great deal of our attention to be on our private life and our sense of security. The skies are largely friendly and calm today, making it a good time for doing something chill or fun.

With chatty Mercury in Gemini teaming up with energetic Venus in Aries for the day, and la luna stationed in Cancer, we should be in the mood to connect with friends and family. The timing is perfect for getting together for lunch or a yummy dinner.

For those of us that might opt to fly solo today, we’ll be looking to cocoon ourselves away from everyone else so we can either work undistracted, or take a needed timeout. When the moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late evening, there’s a strong chance that many of us may be too tired to do anything but sleep or get cozy on the couch. Thanks to the intensity of eclipse season, getting some extra rest can be a welcome reprieve.

Spending time with your favorite cousin, your best friend, or a beloved sibling feels good today. Why not take them out to a cool neighborhood spot or have them over for a homecooked meal?

There could be cause for a little happy dance today as a message you’ve been hoping for hits your inbox. It’s possible that money could be the subject of the conversation.

Someone you know is about to help bring a gift or an opportunity to your doorstep. Having good people in your life pays off. You can also give back today by putting in a good word for a friend.

You might not know it yet but someone has been talking you up. It seems that they have such good things to say about you that others are taking notice of you too. Keep shining.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not be feeling the vibes today when it comes to hanging out or being in a crowd of people. If you do want to do something fun, it’s probably best to keep it simple and low-key.

If you want to grow your community, either for professional or personal reasons, it’s a good day to network and start making contacts. On a different note, a financial offer or conversation offers potential.

You could be in position to lead a class or lecture or take the helm on an important project. No matter which option you’re working with, expect the turnout or response to be very positive.

If you’ve been working to maintain your emotional well-being, today could be a particularly pleasant day. You could experience a breakthrough or just find yourself in better spirits.

The day is perfect for sharing some one-on-one time with your sweetheart or someone you’re interested in. Someone might ask you out. Meanwhile, a creative partnership flourishes.

You’re in a tenderhearted mood and feeling the urge to help a person you love. Showing up for others can be its own reward. Also, don’t be surprised if someone ends up showing up for you too.

Your calendar is about to fill up soon as everyone seems to wants a bit of your time. Looks like this bodes well for both your social and your professional life. Avoid overcommitting, though.

If you’re sitting in on a family discussion, expect talks to go smoothly or come to a happy conclusion. If money or something you hold dear are a part of the topic, this is especially true.

