There’s just something so comforting about being around someone who’s down to earth. They’re chill, cause no drama, and are easy to talk to. You don’t ever feel like you have to act a certain way in order to get their approval but at the same time, you get the sense that they aren’t pretending to be someone they’re not. So many factors can contribute to how grounded a person is, including their zodiac sign. According to astrologer Jill Loftis, the most down-to-earth signs have one key thing in common.

“I would describe a down-to-earth personality as being grounded, steady, and reliable,” Loftis says. “Someone who tends to be calmer and not over-reactive. These are people who don’t get swept up by emotions or thoughts. They relate more to the body and the practical realities of life.”

When it comes to astrology, some signs are significantly more grounded than others due to their element, which is the basic foundation for each sign’s personality. Naturally, air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) wouldn’t be considered down to earth as they “live in their heads in many ways,” says Loftis. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) may also struggle to stay grounded as they tend to act based on their emotions.

Unsurprisingly, earth signs would be the most down-to-earth among the zodiac. However, each sign expresses that trait in its own unique way. With that, here are the three most down-to-earth zodiac signs, according to Loftis.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is a sign that feels one with the Earth, says Loftis. According to her, bulls are known for being stable, grounded, and enduring. They tend to stay calm and collected in high-pressure situations and prefer to take a slow and steady approach to solve problems. They’re very patient and rarely lose their cool. Their ruling planet is Venus, so they do have a bit of a materialistic side and enjoy the finer things in life. However, unlike other signs, they aren’t flashy about it and won’t flaunt their riches in your face, they just like what they like. A typical Taurus is also very generous and has no problem sharing and giving to others, which makes them seem very down to earth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Like their fellow earth signs, Virgo also has a very calming presence. According to Loftis, they’re the “healers and helpers” of the zodiac. They rule over the sixth house of health and service, so they have that natural instinct to offer help to others. Whether you need someone to vent to or you need an extra hand moving, Virgo will drop everything to be there. They also see the big picture and can push their ego aside for the good of the collective. It’s that selflessness that makes them down to earth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorn is the most practical sign in the zodiac. According to Loftis, the “stable sea goat” is hard-working, direct, and realistic. They’re ruled by Saturn, so they’re very pragmatic. If there’s a problem, they keep calm and do their best to come up with a solution. No emotional outbursts or drama here. Capricorns are also very authentic. They know who they are, and don’t need to be a certain way to get others to like them. They are known for being on the serious side, which can be intimidating at first. But once you understand how they work, they can be pretty chill and even funny.

Jill Loftis, astrologer