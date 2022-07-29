The 4 Most Intense Zodiac Signs

Whether we’re determined to take the gold or heatedly explaining why pineapple does belong on pizza, most of us can be a little intense sometimes. And astrology can give us insight into why some of us may be more go-with-the-flow (ahem, Aquarius) and level-headed, and others tend to be wildly passionate. For the most intense zodiac signs, going all in is always necessary, but having a filter is not.

When it comes to discerning your inborn intensity, you can look to your sun sign, since it reflects your core identity. Your sun sign holds your outward personality and key traits which others recognize you by. If your sun sign falls under the cardinal category (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn), for instance, you tend to let your strong drive take the lead and rarely back down in the face of adversity. That’s because cardinal signs are the go-getters initators of the zodiac, which requires fierce ambition and intensity.

It’s also worth looking at your Mars sign to reflect your vehemence. Mars represents our impulses, aggression, and passion, so if your Mars sign is stationed in an extreme fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), you’re likely highly energetic, ready to take on whatever obstacle that may stand in the way of meeting your goals.

Does your deep, impassioned attitude seem to dominate any space? Then you can probably relate to these high-spirited babes and their strong personalities. Read on to find out if you're one of the most intense zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a passionate cardinal fire sign, it’s in Aries’ nature to take on any challenge with brute force. The trailblazing ram has a competitive mindset, which takes a ton of grit and unapologetic confidence. “Aries are fiery self-starters, risk takers, and daredevils,” Imani Quinn, astrologer and co-author of Astrology SOS, tells Bustle. “They can be aggressive as they have a lot of fire to transmute, which can be intense and difficult for someone that can’t match their energy.” Their short temper can come off as extreme, but they always rise to the challenge and give it their all. Aries’ planetary ruler is also responsible for their fearless reputation. “Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of passion, which is beautiful energy for movement, change, activation and expression, and it needs a certain level of intensity to propel forward.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Although air signs are often laid-back, Geminis are particularly fierce when it comes to their can-do attitude. They wear many hats, and their multifacetedness can be owed to their insatiable curiosity. “You never know what to expect from Geminis, which can be very intense,” says Quinn. “They move to the beat of their own drum, but only they know the language.” The twins can be obsessive in their quest to find answers and can come off abrasive when they get lost in the clouds. “It has made for many creative geniuses and captivating personalities,” Quinn explains. “But try to get into the mind of the airy Gemini, and you’ll leave with more curiosity, way more questions, and a lot less clarity.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle There’s nothing light-hearted about a Scorpio, whose all-or-nothing mentality can sometimes lead them to make impassioned decisions. The powerful water sign is uninterested in what’s on the surface and would rather understand themselves — and others — on an intimate level. “They’re not keen on small talk, as they can identify the truth with their natural intuition, making them strong lie detectors,” explains Quinn. Not only is the scorpion ruled by Pluto, the planet associated with deep themes like sex and taboo, but they’re also ruled by the eighth house, which is just as extreme. “[The eighth house] is most noted for death, transformation, and rebirth — talk about intense energies!” Quinn says.