If you’ve been feeling confused or stagnant in your love life, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse, which rises on Oct. 25, will offer some much-needed clarity — but don’t expect these revelations to be gentle. La luna is headed for intense Scorpio territory, prompting hidden desires and well-kept secrets to arise. This will make the start of eclipse season feel like a chaotic cocktail of drama and catharsis. But ultimately, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse may mark a fated moment in your relationship or singlehood — so it makes sense why you’d want to know how this powerful eclipse will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.

New moons usually cue new beginnings, but Scorpio’s vibe is about completion and transformation. The deep fears, desires, and feelings that have been kept bottled up will make their way up to the surface. The theatrics of the eclipse is only amplified by the moon making a harsh conjunction with Venus, creating a little drama with the planet of love and romance. Rather than the new moon’s typical fresh start, astrologer Ryan Marquardt says this heavy aspect will likely induce endings. The sun is also happening in the south node (one of the nodes of fate that welcome completion), which will double down on this effect.

“Many people will be dealing with themes of relationships and romance, but it'll happen in a way that causes a shedding process so that you can step into a new cycle,” Marquardt explains. “It's a bittersweet energy since there's a release and a new beginning happening all at once.”

With all of these cosmic elements causing friction, I can’t blame you for any pre-eclipse jitters. But even though some twists are afoot in your relationships, remember that they’re events of destiny. “Accept whatever is trying to leave your life, and lean into whatever is making its way in,” Marquardt says.

Keep reading to find out how the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse will affect your love life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Whatever problems you’ve been keeping under wraps in your love life will see the light right now, Aries, so you might as well be honest with yourself. If you’re single, it’s a beautiful moment to address long-held patterns and habits that don’t serve you. This is an opportunity to create new foundations. “This will start a new cycle of healthier love, where Aries is less afraid of accepting love into their life,” says Marquardt.

If you’re in a relationship, these patterns might cause you to realize that letting go of something (or someone) is needed in order to grow. “The relationship may come to a close at this time, or Aries' partner may have some sort of emotional breakthrough that leads to a deeper and more vulnerable connection, which strengthens the bond in the long run,” he adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This lunation is emphasizing your relationship patterns, Taurus. If you’re single, the hard relationship lessons you’ve learned in the past may reappear. “Taurus might find themselves getting rid of an old relationship wound that's prevented them from experiencing romance in a fulfilling way,” explains Marquardt. Or, you could be running into an old flame. “If any Tauruses have been obsessing over a past love, they might find that burden suddenly lifted from them right now as well.”

If you’re in a relationship, buried conflicts may rise to the surface. “It might also be that Taurus bears witness to a change in their romantic partner if they're already in a relationship,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Beware of confusing comfort with stagnation, Gemini. If you’re single, you could meet or spark a relationship with someone you see day-to-day, like at the gym or in your office. “Geminis are trying to identify what love even means and how matters of dating and romance fit into their life right now

If you’re in a relationship, you may be realizing some elements that might be hindering your personal growth and well-being. “Gemini is likely to release a bad habit during this eclipse in favor of a more reliable routine that allows them to be more open to the concept of love in their daily life,” adds Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is in the air, Cancer, and the eclipse is bringing in all the passion. If you’re single, this is a good moment to reflect on how your upbringing impacts how you operate in relationships. “One of the best things Cancer can do is show love to their inner child, or notice the ways their romantic partners make their inner child light up and feel seen,” says Marquardt. You may want to read up on attachment theory.

If you’re in a relationship, the eclipse could be a great time to get creative. You could try something new in the bedroom or treat yourself to a couples massage. Ultimately, it’s about moving toward things that bring you pleasure. “Cancers may find themselves releasing romantic attachments to old relationships, which makes it a perfect time for cord-cutting rituals if they feel compelled to do one,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This eclipse is pushing you back to the basics, Leo. If you’re single, “you might start making connections about the ways in which your parents or caretakers showed you love as a child,” explains Marquardt. Reflect on the relationships that were modeled growing up, as they may influence some of the patterns you’re repeating. Reading about attachment theory may help.

If you’re in a relationship, pay attention to any negative cycles you might notice in your partner’s behavior. “Now is the time to let that pattern go if they want to thrive in a successful romantic relationship,” says Marquardt. Consider opening up a compassionate conversation about the subject — and don’t forget to remember the positives, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Have you been psyching yourself out with doubts, Virgo? Things are a lot simpler than they appear, so try to avoid worrying too much. If you’re single, this eclipse is reminding you not to over-rationalize your emotional connections. “It's as if Virgo has been stewing over the concept of love and trying to figure it out from a logical point of view,” explains Marquardt. It’s time to follow your heart.

If you’re in a relationship, you may be changing your mind and opinions about how you express love or generally operate in the relationship. “As their understanding of love itself changes, Virgo will start developing romantic feelings in new ways,” adds Marquardt. “It could feel like they've never truly known what love is until now, but only if they allow the mindset shift to happen first.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

What do you value most, Libra? If you’re single, you may feel like your love life is unstable or that a new possible relationship could shake your foundations. “This isn't the time to be a basketball wife or wish for a knight in shining armor with a huge castle to come to take care of you, says Marquardt. “Libra is tasked with letting go of their material concerns and tapping into the essence of what love is.

If you’re in a relationship, this could highlight misalignments when it comes to what makes you feel secure and seen. “Libra is changing how they love themselves, which will change what they value in a lover as well,” adds Marquardt. Libra is going to come out of this eclipse with higher standards, but not in a way that has anything to do with their partner's income level.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Like attracts like, and this eclipse is holding a mirror up to you and your partner, Scorpio. If you’re single, you may kindle a fling with someone who shares many of your traits and interests, but it could also feel karmic — so pay attention to the cues. “It could cause Scorpio to assess their own wounding and self-image, and it's a great time to let go of any layers to their identity that no longer make sense for them,” adds Marquardt.

If you’re in a relationship, you might be questioning whether it aligns with your future plans or whether there having shared interests is enough. “Scorpios might start feeling suffocated by a love dynamic in their life and feel compelled to look deeply at where this suffocation is coming from,” adds Marquardt. “This is a rebirth moment for Scorpio, which is making them more open to the idea of healthy love.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It could do you well to retreat to solitude right now, Sagittarius. If you’re single, it’s a good time to pause and think about what truly matters to you when it comes to love. “This can feel like an extra sensitive time for Sagittarius, as messages from the universe come flooding in and they feel guided to take certain steps in their love life,” explains Marquardt.

If you’re in a relationship, the eclipse could reveal new insights about problems that you didn’t realize were there. You could also feel like you’re outgrowing some elements of your relationship. “If Sagittarius has felt blockages toward their partner, the blockage may be released now as well, because a spiritual connection is forming that brings the partnership closer together.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Romantic feelings toward a friend may come up to the surface right now, Capricorn. If you’re single, it’s a good time to give more merit to this attraction. “A sudden event may transpire that sparks a union between Capricorn and one of their acquaintances, marking the end of a friendship and the start of a new romance,” says Marquardt. “Online dating is also strong for Capricorns now, so they may connect with someone new on a dating app and see that relationship start to unfold.”

If you’re in a relationship, the eclipse may reveal an imbalance between your social life and your love life. Pay attention to where you pour most of your attention to because it could be that one relationship or the other could feel neglected.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

How well are you balancing work and love, Aquarius? This eclipse is revealing well-kept secrets in your love life as well as some deep relationship concerns that you try to play coy about. If you’re single, be conscious of the kind of arrangements that you have. Whether you’re having secret rendevous with a coworker (or more intensely, a superior), remember this eclipse is activating “the most public part of Aquarius' chart, so they should tread lightly in whatever they do,” Marquardt says.

If you’re in a relationship, this is a friendly reminder that love is a responsibility and should be handled with care. “Aquarius might be so overwhelmed with their career that they don't have time for a partnership, and something has to give,” adds Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may seem like your love life is reaching new heights right now, Pisces. If you’re single, this could mean a long-distance relationship in the cards or it may signal the return of an old fling. “There could be a past romantic partner who no longer lives near Pisces that resurfaces, and they start reigniting their relationship from afar,” explains Marquardt.

If you’re in a relationship, it’s a good moment to reflect on it. Opposites attract, but sharing fundamental beliefs is important. Are they feeding your soul or helping you grow? “If Pisces is already involved in a long-distance relationship, the eclipse could show them that it's not working anymore,” adds Marquardt/