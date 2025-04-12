Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, April 12

Happy Full Pink Moon day! The moon in balance-loving Libra makes a lucky connection to abundant Jupiter first thing in the morning, infusing the early part of the day with good vibes. Enjoy brunch or yoga with friends.

Saturday night is full of cosmic action, as the full moon officially peaks at 8:22 p.m. ET. It’s an emotional one, but also brings potential for deep healing. Offer yourself and others patience and compassion.

Exactly 40 minutes later, love planet Venus wraps up its retrograde, casting a hopeful sense of optimism over your relationships and self-worth. There’s plenty to be grateful for.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The way you show up for others can teach you a lot about how you show up for yourself. Don’t turn away from that reflection today.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The more productive you are when it’s time to work, the more freedom you’ll have after hours. Find a balance between relaxing and getting things done today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Showing off your creative side takes courage, and it’s easy to get caught up in what other people think. Take this nicely, please: They really don’t care that much.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Every little piece of your past is a part of you that’s worth owning. Instead of being ashamed of where you came from, be proud of how far you’ve come.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When you’ve got high aspirations, it’s easy for them to start feeling like pipe dreams, but don’t give up. What small steps can you take to get you closer to where you want to be?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) How much does all the material stuff really mean in the end? Shake yourself loose of mental attachments today and get in touch with the juicy realness that lies beneath the surface.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Heartache is a heck of a teacher. Your most difficult relationships can be the most powerful mirrors right now, so use your feelings as a catalyst for self-reflection.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, April 12, 2025. Work-life balance isn’t easy to lock down, but don’t wait until you’re too burnt out to function to try to find it. Put your spiritual needs ahead of productivity today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) How much are you being influenced by the people around you? Experiment and see what kind of creativity flows when you pretend no one else is paying attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Is work stress distracting you from your heart lately? Put your priorities in perspective today and deal with whatever you’ve been avoiding in your personal life.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Don’t let other people’s offhand commentary throw you off your game. Keep your eye on the prize today and have faith that you’ll accomplish whatever you envision.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Life is about more than how much money is in your bank account or how many sparkly things you own. Shake off material distractions today and tap into the truth.