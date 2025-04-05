Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, April 5

The moon is at home in sweet and cuddly Cancer today, and it’s making a series of gorgeous connections to its celestial neighbors, giving you loads of motivation that can be channeled toward whatever your heart desires.

The evening opens up all sorts of exciting possibilities, so do something fun and free-spirited to take advantage of this magical period of opportunity.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re ready to do some spring cleaning, so channel this inspiration into making your home the cutest and coziest place around. You deserve to be surrounded by beautiful things.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Breakthrough conversations and eye-opening heart-to-hearts bring you closer to the people around you today. You can relate to just about anyone if you take the time to connect.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Walk around like you know how amazing you are, even if moments of imposter syndrome plant the occasional doubt. Life’s too short not to own your worth.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You can do whatever you put your mind to today, so use your powers for good.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When you open that third eye of yours, what do you see? Your psychic antenna is picking up signals with crystal clarity today, so trust your intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Friendship is one of the most fulfilling investments you can make, so pour some love into yours today. You don’t need an excuse to do something celebratory with your crew.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) What do you see yourself doing five years from now? How about 10? Visualize the person you want to grow into and start acting like you’ve already secured that bag.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) What if the grass actually is greener on the other side? Forget about playing it safe today and let yourself explore what lies beyond your comfort zone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Doesn’t it feel good to drill down and get straight into the heart of things? Don’t waste time on shallow small talk when you can see the juicy stuff right in front of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you care about someone, why not show it? Buy the flowers, send the text, or say the words that have been swirling around inside your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your energy levels are through the roof today, and a healthy balance of productivity and play time are just what you need. Don’t let anyone dictate your schedule but you.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’re feeling more inspired than ever. Pour some energy into feeding the creative muse today and watch the magic unfold.