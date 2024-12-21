Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 21

It’s a festive day in the cosmos, as the sun enters industrious earth sign Capricorn this morning, kicking off the goat’s 2025 season. Because it’s also the shortest day of the year, during which the sun is low in the sky, today also brings a biannual astronomical event known as a solstice — which in the Northern hemisphere marks the first day of winter. New beginnings are all around!

Meanwhile, the moon spends all day in orderly Virgo, stirring up some nit-picky planetary tensions in the morning, but settling into a buzzier and more excitable mood by the evening. Look forward to some happy solstice surprises.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Distractions could get in the way of any attempts at morning productivity, so skip your to-do list in favor of a chill yoga class or trip to farmer’s market.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, go back to sleep and try again. The universe wants to surprise you with some early holiday gifts, so expect the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Sometimes there’s nothing better than a Saturday spent bed rotting. If you can afford a day of doing nothing, give yourself this early holiday gift.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Words may not come out right today, but don’t obsess over the semantics. You can’t control how other people choose to interpret your truth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Almost everyone stresses about money during the holidays, but don’t let it harsh your mellow. You never know when a lucky boon could come your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Just because a day starts off stressful doesn’t mean it has to stay that way. Leave your worries behind and focus on going with the flow today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A little solo time could do you good today. If you’re able to, take a break from your busy social schedule and do a quick recharge of your batteries.

It's hard to get everyone on the same page during this busy time of year, so don't pressure yourself to do so. Trust that the pieces will fall into place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Tying up loose ends for work might feel overwhelming as the day begins, but you’ll get into a groove. Inspiration strikes when you least expect it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Being free-spirited doesn’t always come naturally. Not worrying about the things you can’t control sometimes requires some conscious effort.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s easy to make assumptions about what other people want, but what’s the point? If you find yourself wondering how someone feels today, just ask.